Koala
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2020
- Messages
- 1,759
- Reaction score
- 3,507
Abdouraguimov is a French-Russian BJJ specialist, 18-1, ex-Brave WW champ, ex-Ares WW and MW champ
Best wins are against Haratyk, Jack Grant, Amoussou, and Al Silawi
Ranked #50th WW in Fight Matrix
Staropoli is a powerful Argentinian striker at WW, 13-6, 2-4 in the UFC, ex-Ares WW champ
Best wins are against Thiago Alves and Mickael Lebout
Ranked #136th WW in Fight Matrix
Both guys have the same management