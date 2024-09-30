News PFL Europe in Lyon, France the 4th of December: Abdouraguimov vs Staropoli

GYtfJBaXUAArxyk.jpg


Abdouraguimov is a French-Russian BJJ specialist, 18-1, ex-Brave WW champ, ex-Ares WW and MW champ
Best wins are against Haratyk, Jack Grant, Amoussou, and Al Silawi
Ranked #50th WW in Fight Matrix

Staropoli is a powerful Argentinian striker at WW, 13-6, 2-4 in the UFC, ex-Ares WW champ
Best wins are against Thiago Alves and Mickael Lebout
Ranked #136th WW in Fight Matrix
Both guys have the same management
 
They really got Abdouragimov just to never give him good fights.
 
