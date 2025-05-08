Kowboy On Sherdog
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Main Card – DAZN – 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT
Paul Hughes vs. Bruno Miranda
Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Alan Philpott
Connor Hughes vs. Sebastien Di Franco
Decky McAleenan vs. Gino van Steenis
John Mitchell vs. Lorenzo Parente
Haider Khan vs. Sean McCormac
Mark Ewen vs. Aleksandr Chizov
Claudio Pacella vs. Gavin Hughes
Eoin Sheridan vs. Malichi Edwards
Gemma Auld vs. Sammy Jo Luxton
Corey McLaughlin vs. Nahom Wedi