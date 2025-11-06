wwkirk
May 22, 2012
13,784
9,146
This seems like a very bad idea as this is possibly the one thing that makes PFL unique.
Key bit of "wisdom":
However, Martin now believes his roster is good enough to compete with the UFC without having to use a complicated matchup format.
New PFL CEO John Martin Explains Why He’s Ending Unique Tournament Format
Professional Fighters League CEO John Martin doesn’t think his product needs a complicated structure to stand out.
