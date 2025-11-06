But Donn Davis said this was the future and the best way and was fair unlike UFC. Its just funny how much he doubled down on that only for them to realize uh no its not.



On one hand I understand other orgs wanting to be different from UFC but its like you want to be different from the org that runs the show, that makes all the money and gets all the attention? You want to be different from that? So you dont want attention, money etc.



They now realize throwing a million for tournaments only for guys like Shoeface to win who nobody could care less was probably a bad business dec.



Just making the right fights is what you do.