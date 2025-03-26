Media PFL CEO Offers "50 Million" To Jon Jones To Fight Vs Francis Ngannou

where the hell would he even get that money? PFL has been in the red since its inception.

i would watch it of course, but i dont think itll happen.
 
Lol. He's just stirring shit.

I wouldn't mind if they went bankrupt putting this fight togheter.

Dana should allow it just to see them fail and than say Aspinall was the true HW king and that both Jones and Ngannou ran from him.
 
DougieJones said:
Davis couldn't be a bigger doofus if he tried
when i saw that video interview where the interviewer asked Davis what his favorite MMA fight was and HE COULDN'T EVEN ANSWER THE QUESTION despite being one of the heads of a (supposedly) major MMA league, i knew the guy was a complete dingus.
 
