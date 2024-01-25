PFL bringing WMMA Flyweight tournament in 2024. But FW WMMA GP is over

Guess Claressa Shields will have to go back to boxing, too bad she was imporving a little bit <45> .


UFC seems to have given up on their women's featherweight too... Even if UFC took the few good ones would it be enough to bring back that division?

*Cris Cyborg 'Cristiane Justino', Ekaterina Shakalova, *Larissa Pacheco, Sara Collins, Claressa Shields, Sara Collins, Marina Mokhnatkina...
 
They could bring the FW tourney back next year, but it’s likely done. Probably still have some single fights mixed in.

Women’s featherweight officially at its lowest point since Cyborg pissed hot and single handed Lt destroyed the Strikeforce division.
 
David Street said:
Guess Claressa Shields will have to go back to boxing, too bad she was imporving a little bit <45> .


UFC seems to have given up on their women's featherweight too... Even if UFC took the few good ones would it be enough to bring back that division?

*Cris Cyborg 'Cristiane Justino', Ekaterina Shakalova, *Larissa Pacheco, Sara Collins, Claressa Shields, Sara Collins, Marina Mokhnatkina...
Click to expand...

PFL isnt done with the div they just arent doing a GP in that div this year. Those fighters will still fight, they are already talking about Cyborg/Pacheco on a PPV at some point this year.
 
CC27 said:
PFL isnt done with the div they just arent doing a GP in that div this year. Those fighters will still fight, they are already talking about Cyborg/Pacheco on a PPV at some point this year.
Click to expand...
Hope the fight gets made, but Cyborg seems against the idea of working with PFL in any capacity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,331
Messages
54,994,850
Members
174,543
Latest member
robpando

Share this page

Back
Top