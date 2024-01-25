PFL bringing WMMA Flyweight tournament in 2024. But FW WMMA GP is over

Pacheco vs cyborg should be made but no more gp’s for that divisionPFL giving Pacheco the middle finger I guess.
Guess Claressa Shields will have to go back to boxing, too bad she was imporving a little bit .
UFC seems to have given up on their women's featherweight too... Even if UFC took the few good ones would it be enough to bring back that division?
*Cris Cyborg 'Cristiane Justino', Ekaterina Shakalova, *Larissa Pacheco, Sara Collins, Claressa Shields, Sara Collins, Marina Mokhnatkina...
Hope the fight gets made, but Cyborg seems against the idea of working with PFL in any capacity.PFL isnt done with the div they just arent doing a GP in that div this year. Those fighters will still fight, they are already talking about Cyborg/Pacheco on a PPV at some point this year.
WMMA should have just two divisions: Under 130 and Over 130 lbs.
