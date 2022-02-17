He's on the Contender Series lite that PFL is running, so he might or might not get a contractDude I saw Adam Keresh signed with PFL! Wtf!!
Probably the best HW division outside the UFC. Very interesting fighters.PFL’s got a pretty good HW division. Renan Ferreira is one of my favorite fighters to watch.
LolJuan Adams is an excellent cure for insomnia. He will fill the void left when they let Ishii and Rosholt go.
Mohammad Fakhreddine, Tarek Suleiman
You think that guy's better than ShoefaceI was going to make some post about Fakhreddine being a fairly uninspiring signing actually but then I remember that he's an LHW so he'll probably win the next Season.
Tarek is a MW though. Will he go up or down? Doesn't seem suited for either divisions.
