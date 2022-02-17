News PFL / Bellator Signings

Making this thread since I don't think singular not note worthy signings to PFL warrant a seperate thread but no where else to put them
 
Dude I saw Adam Keresh signed with PFL! Wtf!!
 
Only know Wilkinson out of the ones posted. Fun fighter.
 
Juan Adams with that look in his eyes coming for that Milly....
 
I was going to make some post about Fakhreddine being a fairly uninspiring signing actually but then I remember that he's an LHW so he'll probably win the next Season.

Tarek is a MW though. Will he go up or down? Doesn't seem suited for either divisions.
 
europe1 said:
I was going to make some post about Fakhreddine being a fairly uninspiring signing actually but then I remember that he's an LHW so he'll probably win the next Season.

Tarek is a MW though. Will he go up or down? Doesn't seem suited for either divisions.
Click to expand...
You think that guy's better than Shoeface :eek:
 
