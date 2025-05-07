Yes sir.Main event is Johnny Eblen vs Costello Van Steenis
Co main Dakota Ditcheva vs Sumiko Inaba
Just broke through PFL newsletter
Kane and Simbarashe are both really good prospects, both raw thoYes sir.
PFL Africa Tournament fights:
Jashell Ticha Awa vs. Justin Clarke
Nkosi Ndebele vs. Mahmoud Atef
Abdoullah Kane vs. Mohammad Ben Yahia
Simbarashe Hokonya vs. Abderrahman Errachidy
They want to launch Latin America next year.Are the still only adding Asia and Latin America? Regular PFL could be viewed as North America, by default. Seems as though they want to add one more region and make it 8 subregions, for a year end GP with all regional winners taking part. Hard to do with 7.
PFL Australia at the end of this year and PFL Latam next year
Then in 2027 is PFL Asia and india
Ah, had no idea they were doing their own Super Fight League. If they stick around long enough to see all of this through, might be interesting. Maybe along the way they can find a different spokesman
I was making a semi-backhanded comment about PFL IndiaThe super fight league is pretty much just Francis lol
I’m pretty sure Eblen’s contract is up at the end of the year so I imagine with a win here he’s going to try and get the fuck out of there.dogshit fights but atleast they are giving them opponents. Sitting Dakato, Elben, Mix, Anderson isnt good so just roll them out vs whoever at this point. The faster Dakota can get through her contracts the faster she can get out of there.