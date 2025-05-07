News PFL Africa launching on July 26 in Cape Town, South Africa

'Suga Daddy' said:
Main event is Johnny Eblen vs Costello Van Steenis
Co main Dakota Ditcheva vs Sumiko Inaba
Just broke through PFL newsletter
Yes sir.

PFL Africa Tournament fights:

Jashell Ticha Awa vs. Justin Clarke
Nkosi Ndebele vs. Mahmoud Atef
Abdoullah Kane vs. Mohammad Ben Yahia
Simbarashe Hokonya vs. Abderrahman Errachidy
 
Kane and Simbarashe are both really good prospects, both raw tho
 
Are the still only adding Asia and Latin America? Regular PFL could be viewed as North America, by default. Seems as though they want to add one more region and make it 8 subregions, for a year end GP with all regional winners taking part. Hard to do with 7.
 
They want to launch Latin America next year.
 
And I think Asia is a year or two down the road, also. But if they're trying to have regional winners fight in a year end GP, which is my understanding, they will have an odd number of regions for a GP. Seems like they'd want to add one of two more, depending if they're viewing normal PFL as the "world league" or American league. Wasn't sure if anything had been said beyond LATAM and Asia and I missed it
 
PFL Australia at the end of this year and PFL Latam next year

Then in 2027 is PFL Asia and india
 
Ah, had no idea they were doing their own Super Fight League. If they stick around long enough to see all of this through, might be interesting. Maybe along the way they can find a different spokesman
 
ITS REALLY HAPPENING ! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦
I legit thought it was dead for a while
Hopefully King Dricus is in attendance

War DaGOATa



 
dogshit fights but atleast they are giving them opponents. Sitting Dakato, Elben, Mix, Anderson isnt good so just roll them out vs whoever at this point. The faster Dakota can get through her contracts the faster she can get out of there.
 
I’m pretty sure Eblen’s contract is up at the end of the year so I imagine with a win here he’s going to try and get the fuck out of there.
 
