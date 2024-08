Sean is back, and with a weekend stacked with PFL 9 and UFC 305, he has a super-sized batch of bets, including some shocking moneylines and a massive four-piece parlay.0:00 Intro and recap of last week's bets2:37 Bet 1: Mads Burnell 8:21 Bet 2: Clay Collard 13:09 Bet 3: Israel Adesanya 18:56 Bet 4: Mateusz Gamrot 23:58 Flier of the Week: Michael Dufort 26:55 Parlay of the Week: Adesanya, Gamrot, Steve Erceg and Jairzinho Rozenstruik 30:12 More interesting lines and general advice for the week