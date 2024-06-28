PFL 6 PBP - June 28th

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
I did a couple degen Prizepicks lineups for this. I think I hit both plays on that first fight. Johns over 79.5 strikes but under 88.5 fantasy score. I know the fantasy score cashed, I think the strikes did as long as the #'s on the telecast are correct.
Need over 10.5 minutes in this Madge/Gracie fight.