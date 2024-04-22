News PFL 4 (2024) on June 18 at the Mohegan; HW and Women’s Flyweight

Another random Bellator rematch.

Also god knows what they're trying to achieve with giving Dakota a gimme like this. She's going to have to fight a Taila or a Goatmouche at some point if she's going to win. I'd have given her a step up against someone like Kana Watanabe to give her a solid test along the way to the real tests.

Hell even Ilara Joane would hev been more of a workout than Hackett.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Another random Bellator rematch.

Also god knows what they're trying to achieve with giving Dakota a gimme like this. She's going to have to fight a Taila or a Goatmouche at some point if she's going to win. I'd have given her a step up against someone like Kana Watanabe to give her a solid test along the way to the real tests.

Hell even Ilara Joane would hev been more of a workout than Hackett.
The only times Ditcheva has ever looked vulnerable imo were during cage wrestling sequences. Clinching her on the cage fence and winning minutes, and potentially rounds, off of control is really the only way to beat her without being a specialist.

Hackett displayed solid cage wrestling during her first PFL fight against Ky Bennet and seems quite strong, so maybe the PFL wants to see if Hackett can build off those minor successes previous Ditcheva opponents have had clinching her and stalling out the fight?

Its not much of a test but its something.
 
UFCIsNOTRigged said:
The only times Ditcheva has ever looked vulnerable imo were during cage wrestling sequences. Clinching her on the cage fence and winning minutes, and potentially rounds, off of control is really the only way to beat her without being a specialist.

Hackett displayed solid cage wrestling during her first PFL fight against Ky Bennet and seems quite strong, so maybe the PFL wants to see if Hackett can build off those minor successes previous Ditcheva opponents have had clinching her and stalling out the fight?

Its not much of a test but its something.
She's going to absolutely kill Hackett dude, don't kid yourself, this is to give her another 6 points.
 
Rooting for the local London girl (Chelsea) over the American (Dakota) 🏴
 
Hellowhosthat said:
She's going to absolutely kill Hackett dude, don't kid yourself, this is to give her another 6 points.
Oh I know, Hackett is for all intents and purposes drawing dead, I just meant this was the best option for an "incremental test" (even if not one at all in reality).

A fighter with a skillset similar to Maycee Barber could present problems imo is what I meant.
 
Said it right after her fight, they gonna match her up with a loser, not even a winner. Like I understand they want her, Liz, Santos and then whoever in the playoffs but to not even give this girl a challenge, a winner is fucking embarrassing. They'll tout sport and league format and its all in your hands but the first fights aint no random lottery.

Someone like Velasquez gets Liz and watch her get Santos next and she's 0-2 and gone but the golden girl gets two bums to style on for 12 points and gets to cruise into the playoffs.
 
GL0HdAEW8AAKC8q


Blatant favoritism in PFL matchmaking
 
PFL doesn’t even pretend that they aren’t playing favorites.
 
This matchmaking is not surprising, at all, which is a real problem.

The whole idea of a tournament format is supposed to be merit based competition. This selective matchmaking is absolute bullshit and the PFL matchmaker should be ashamed of himself.
 
