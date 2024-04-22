The only times Ditcheva has ever looked vulnerable imo were during cage wrestling sequences. Clinching her on the cage fence and winning minutes, and potentially rounds, off of control is really the only way to beat her without being a specialist.
Hackett displayed solid cage wrestling during her first PFL fight against Ky Bennet and seems quite strong, so maybe the PFL wants to see if Hackett can build off those minor successes previous Ditcheva opponents have had clinching her and stalling out the fight?
Its not much of a test but its something.