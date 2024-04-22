Said it right after her fight, they gonna match her up with a loser, not even a winner. Like I understand they want her, Liz, Santos and then whoever in the playoffs but to not even give this girl a challenge, a winner is fucking embarrassing. They'll tout sport and league format and its all in your hands but the first fights aint no random lottery.



Someone like Velasquez gets Liz and watch her get Santos next and she's 0-2 and gone but the golden girl gets two bums to style on for 12 points and gets to cruise into the playoffs.