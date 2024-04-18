PFL 2024: Week 3

BigSteve said: All those promotions have squash matches doesn't mean much. He went through PFL and killed most dudes. Silva was his toughest opponent that's a tough out for anyone in OKTAGON still. Koreshkov is more tested although he looked bad in a lot and has lost his toughest matchups. Two splits to Larkin and I thought he looked like shit against a gassed Hamasi Click to expand...

he 30-26 HamasiLook up magomeds ameteur career againsthe didn’t start off with a strong wrestling base , laid on his back against ramazan.whenever he’s fought his russian peers he’s fallen short 0-3I still don’t think he can wrestle as well as any of his russian peers. Lopez ankle picked him when he was on a crawl position and badly hurt and still managed to end it cage stalling him.Lopez also nearly matched him in *arm strikes, considering lopez comes from a very small gym/camp and has faced average competition, i thought Magomed gave up round 3.It’s true that Andrey gassed in round 3 but he does a lot more activity. Magomed gasses also but does far less. No lie he goes entire minute sometimes without throwing a single strike. I fell asleep watching one of his fights and then had to rewind it back, the leandro fight.I just think experience is the key factor here. Andrey is grittier, and Larkin is a far better opponent than lopez, so i have more faith in Andrey coming off a better season fighter.Magomed has cleaner boxing , and decent power, not completely writing him off.