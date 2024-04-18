PFL 2024: Week 3

EndlessCritic said:
Koreshkov as a dog here is insane. His strength of schedule is way better than Umalatov's.
I don't remember if I saw Umalatov fight before, but I do know that Koreshkov has weak TDD and only looks good against pure strikers whom he can out-strike and/or nullify their striking with his wrestling.
 
PuertoRican said:
I don't remember if I saw Umalatov fight before, but I do know that Koreshkov has weak TDD and only looks good against pure strikers whom he can out-strike and/or nullify their striking with his wrestling.
Is Umalatov even a wrestler? Pretty sure he's won all of his PFL fights with his striking.

Koreshkov has evolved into an extremely conservative wall-n-stall fighter.
 
PuertoRican said:
I don't remember if I saw Umalatov fight before, but I do know that Koreshkov has weak TDD and only looks good against pure strikers whom he can out-strike and/or nullify their striking with his wrestling.
Umalatov is more of a striker with boxing as his main tool. very low volume. the few times he wrestles he loses position eventually. wrestling is not really his strength. i rate his wrestling some where on the level of Kevin Holland without the sub threat. Decent scrambles, can take down some guys but will likely fail against a decent grappler. Koreshkov has adequate grapplng to work his way up or even take him down. Both of them are around the same age, but Koreshkov had started doing mma before Umalatov, and he’s had so much more experience at a higher level.

Umalatov faded in round 3 against silva , he tends to coast the later rounds . Andre is more game for the long run.
 
PuertoRican said:
I don't remember if I saw Umalatov fight before, but I do know that Koreshkov has weak TDD and only looks good against pure strikers whom he can out-strike and/or nullify their striking with his wrestling.
Umalatov is mainly a striker with a dodgy gas tank, good power though.

I think Andrey wins unless he gets chinned.
 
Umalatov can wrestle, he opted to kill fools because he needed the points.

Koreschkov is similar except I would say his cardio is worse. That or he always blows his load early with explosive strikes and heavy wrestling
 
BigSteve said:
Umalatov can wrestle, he opted to kill fools because he needed the points.

Koreschkov is similar except I would say his cardio is worse. That or he always blows his load early with explosive strikes and heavy wrestling
He's still incredibly untested compared to Andrey tho, and with only a year separating them, this might very well be the spot where he loses his 0.

He's not one of the Russians/Dagis that went through ACB, Fight Nights, Akhmat or even M-1, so I think his status as a favorite is a tad unwarranted.
 
Thesnake101 said:
He's still incredibly untested compared to Andrey tho, and with only a year separating them, this might very well be the spot where he loses his 0.

He's not one of the Russians/Dagis that went through ACB, Fight Nights, Akhmat or even M-1, so I think his status as a favorite is a tad unwarranted.
All those promotions have squash matches doesn't mean much. He went through PFL and killed most dudes. Silva was his toughest opponent that's a tough out for anyone in OKTAGON still. Koreshkov is more tested although he looked bad in a lot and has lost his toughest matchups. Two splits to Larkin and I thought he looked like shit against a gassed Hamasi
 
BigSteve said:
All those promotions have squash matches doesn't mean much. He went through PFL and killed most dudes. Silva was his toughest opponent that's a tough out for anyone in OKTAGON still. Koreshkov is more tested although he looked bad in a lot and has lost his toughest matchups. Two splits to Larkin and I thought he looked like shit against a gassed Hamasi
The Homasi fight was a bad look late, but aside from that he's looked very consistent, and blown certain guys out of the water.

I mean, Umalatov's PFL run hasn't exactly featured the absolute toughest strength of schedule. Like you said yourself, Silva is his best win and that's not saying much considering he was coming off an L to Kozma and would lose to Bojan after that. Bowen's a can, Silawi was a bust for pretty much his whole PFL run and Taylor, Rory fight aside, was unimpressive inside PFL as well.

Don't get me wrong, he's done what he's had to do but it's not like Andrey would have lost to any of the guys Magomed beat, that's why I'm not against playing him at dog odds here.
 
Thesnake101 said:
The Homasi fight was a bad look late, but aside from that he's looked very consistent, and blown certain guys out of the water.

I mean, Umalatov's PFL run hasn't exactly featured the absolute toughest strength of schedule. Like you said yourself, Silva is his best win and that's not saying much considering he was coming off an L to Kozma and would lose to Bojan after that. Bowen's a can, Silawi was a bust for pretty much his whole PFL run and Taylor, Rory fight aside, was unimpressive inside PFL as well.

Don't get me wrong, he's done what he's had to do but it's not like Andrey would have lost to any of the guys Magomed beat, that's why I'm not against playing him at dog odds here.
He beat Bojan. And Kozma back in 2021 was in his prime and the champ. Anyway I don't have a strong take only playing devils advocate. Few decent dudes they gave him in PFL he ran through. I am also inclined to belive he would beat Homasi etc. Im ultimately passing feels like a super weird fight to cap
 
BigSteve said:
All those promotions have squash matches doesn't mean much. He went through PFL and killed most dudes. Silva was his toughest opponent that's a tough out for anyone in OKTAGON still. Koreshkov is more tested although he looked bad in a lot and has lost his toughest matchups. Two splits to Larkin and I thought he looked like shit against a gassed Hamasi
he 30-26 Hamasi

Look up magomeds ameteur career against



he didn’t start off with a strong wrestling base , laid on his back against ramazan.

whenever he’s fought his russian peers he’s fallen short 0-3

I still don’t think he can wrestle as well as any of his russian peers. Lopez ankle picked him when he was on a crawl position and badly hurt and still managed to end it cage stalling him.Lopez also nearly matched him in *arm strikes, considering lopez comes from a very small gym/camp and has faced average competition, i thought Magomed gave up round 3.


It’s true that Andrey gassed in round 3 but he does a lot more activity. Magomed gasses also but does far less. No lie he goes entire minute sometimes without throwing a single strike. I fell asleep watching one of his fights and then had to rewind it back, the leandro fight.

I just think experience is the key factor here. Andrey is grittier, and Larkin is a far better opponent than lopez, so i have more faith in Andrey coming off a better season fighter.

Magomed has cleaner boxing , and decent power, not completely writing him off.
 
Two article snippets from ESPN, for anyone interested.

Magomed Umalatov is undefeated -- and yet, in the historical PFL playoff picture, he's invisible. He has competed in the past three seasons, and despite winning every fight he's been in, he's better known for fights that have not happened.

In 2022, he was scheduled to open the season against defending champion Ray Cooper III but pulled out of the bout. Umalatov made the playoffs anyway and was matched against former Bellator champ and UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald, but visa issues prevented Umalatov from making it to the fight. Then, after earning a spot in the 2023 playoffs, Umalatov was to face 2018 PFL champ Magomed Magomedkerimov but withdrew.

Umalatov (14-0) is scheduled to open the 2024 season in Friday's main event against a fellow mystery man, Andrey Koreshkov.


Koreshkov (27-4) is nearly a decade removed from winning the Bellator welterweight championship. He was 18-1 after dethroning Douglas Lima in 2015, the one loss coming against Ben Askren in his previous shot at the belt two years prior. Koreshkov's reign was not long, as Lima took back the title the following year, and since then the Russian has not been the most active fighter out there, though he enters the season on a five-fight winning streak he's been building since 2021.

There's also a second welterweight bout on Friday's card that pits a former Bellator belt-holder against an undefeated but largely unheralded fighter. Logan Storley (15-2), a former interim champ in Bellator, faces ex-KSW fighter Shamil Musaev (16-0-1). Both have a chance to make some noise in the 170-pound season.

But the biggest intrigue surrounds the main event. Can Koreshkov withstand the rigors of a PFL season, which demands as many as four bouts in seven months? And can Umalatov, a fighter best known for his absence, make his presence felt in this Bellator-vs.-PFL headliner?




Welterweight: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov​

Umalatov to win. Umalatov was on his way to the semifinals last year when unfortunate visa issues prevented him from making a run at the title and $1 million prize. His first-round matchup against Bellator veteran Koreshkov should be a fun striking fest for as long as it lasts. Both men are devastating strikers, but the biggest difference here will be Umalatov's wrestling, if he chooses to do so. I expected him to be a much bigger favorite in this fight than the lines suggest. As long as he doesn't gas out, Umalatov will get it done.
 
Theres definitely value on Staropoli at +750.

This fight may very well come down to whether the judges favor the control of Ramazanov or the minor damage done by Starapoli in transitions. Ramazanov has a strong wrestling shot, good conditioning, and his control is above average but he doesn't do any damage. Staropoli is significantly better than he was during his UFC run. His striking, fight iq, and the pressure he puts on opponents are all significantly better.

Imo Starapoli wins at least 1 out of every 5 times. Ramazanov's brand of lay-and-pray just doesn't score well nowadays with judges and Staropoli is tenacious. Staropoli will be taken down rather easily but he should be able to work his way back to his feet.
 
UFCIsNOTRigged said:
Theres definitely value on Staropoli at +750.

This fight may very well come down to whether the judges favor the control of Ramazanov or the minor damage done by Starapoli in transitions. Ramazanov has a strong wrestling shot, good conditioning, and his control is above average but he doesn't do any damage. Staropoli is significantly better than he was during his UFC run. His striking, fight iq, and the pressure he puts on opponents are all significantly better.

Imo Starapoli wins at least 1 out of every 5 times. Ramazanov's brand of lay-and-pray just doesn't score well nowadays with judges and Staropoli is tenacious. Staropoli will be taken down rather easily but he should be able to work his way back to his feet.
Starapoli sucks but you're right, +750 is wide.
 
