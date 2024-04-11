PFL 2024: Week 2

PuertoRican
Mar 15, 2012
20,066
5,695
A light heavyweight bout between former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Phil Davis and 2022 PFL light heavyweight winner Rob Wilkinson was expected to headline the event. However, Davis withdraw from the bout for unknown reason and was replaced by Tom Breese at the co-main event. As a results, a light heavyweight bout between 2023 PFL light heavyweight winner Impa Kasanganay and former LFA Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Polizzi was promoted to main event status.