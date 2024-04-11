PFL 2024: Week 2

PuertoRican

PuertoRican

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
20,066
Reaction score
5,695
I am on Nedoh and Dufort. Nedoh has been a great moneymaker for me. He is a beast. Apparently he has a very short reach but he still fights very long and his takedown defense is solid. Should be another victory for him.

Burnell has always struggled with wrestlers and he is also moving up in weight now. Dufort is not a good striker but he knows what his qualities are and he can push a nice pace. He always looks quite gassed after a round but can still push the wrestling hard. I think it is a nice stylistic matchup for Dufort. I got him at +190
 
Screenshot_20240412-010017~2.png

I'm pretty sure this will be my only bet on this card. I was originally going to go big on Jay Jay Wilson, but his fight was cancelled.

Mads Burnell looked bad on the scale. Kinda like he just rolled off the couch to take the fight. I've never heard of his opponent.
 
Broe. said:
I am on Nedoh and Dufort. Nedoh has been a great moneymaker for me. He is a beast. Apparently he has a very short reach but he still fights very long and his takedown defense is solid. Should be another victory for him.

Burnell has always struggled with wrestlers and he is also moving up in weight now. Dufort is not a good striker but he knows what his qualities are and he can push a nice pace. He always looks quite gassed after a round but can still push the wrestling hard. I think it is a nice stylistic matchup for Dufort. I got him at +190
Click to expand...

Down to +150 now. I'm wondering if Dufort will be able to threaten Mads with his excellent guillotine.
 
Captain Chesapeake said:
Breese is early sub or bust. Wilkinson hasn’t lost in 6 years

I bought at -170. I knew something was fishy. Should’ve waited
Click to expand...
I took him at -210 for a parlay thinking the line would've gone the other way by now. It's not that bad since every other piece did get bet down, but boy do I feel like I missed some value.

I might end up making a single play on Wilkinson later depending on how things shake out. Line movement does give me the heebie-jeebies tho, it just doesn't make sense since Breese isn't even on a big streak or anything.
 
IMG_20240412_154658.jpg

I'm watching PFL from work while I wait for my flight to Las Vegas to depart.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Also curious. Wilkinson is at -145 and that's nuts.
Click to expand...
I almost bet Wilkinson -170 last night after the weigh-in and staredown, but Wilkinson looked softer than before his suspension due to PEDs. Breese is also bigger.

I worry about Wilkinson cardio and time away. He might lose a decision.
 
PuertoRican said:
I almost bet Wilkinson -170 last night after the weigh-in and staredown, but Wilkinson looked softer than before his suspension due to PEDs. Breese is also bigger.

I worry about Wilkinson cardio and time away. He might lose a decision.
Click to expand...
Breese hasn’t been to a decision in 8 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TorontoTO
PFL First Three Events; Full Card Reveal
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
4K
trinerigelado2
T
TheBrownRanger
Matches to make after 2023 PFL Championship
Replies
1
Views
886
Royce Greasy
R
JayPettryMMA
  • Sticky
PBP PFL 2: 2024 Regular Season, Fri. 4/12, 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread
6 7 8
Replies
156
Views
576
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,805
Messages
55,383,825
Members
174,755
Latest member
tufferthanu

Share this page

Back
Top