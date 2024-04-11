PFL 2024: Week 2

I am on Nedoh and Dufort. Nedoh has been a great moneymaker for me. He is a beast. Apparently he has a very short reach but he still fights very long and his takedown defense is solid. Should be another victory for him.



Burnell has always struggled with wrestlers and he is also moving up in weight now. Dufort is not a good striker but he knows what his qualities are and he can push a nice pace. He always looks quite gassed after a round but can still push the wrestling hard. I think it is a nice stylistic matchup for Dufort. I got him at +190