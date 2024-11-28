Dillydilly
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 11,783
- Reaction score
- 31,203
This thread is for the general discussion of the event PFL 2024 Championships - Main Card - 1pm ET 11-29. Please add to the discussion here.
the event PFL 2024 Championships
thinking
I'm excited... Some real good match-ups..UmalatovMusaev starts R2 & Iowa Hawkeyes +6.5
Umalatov vs. Musaev starts R2 -430
Iowa Hawkeyes +6.5 -330 (college football)
.61
UmalatovMusaev starts R3
Umalatov vs. Musaev starts R3 -186
.54
Gadzhi Rabadanov wins FINISH ONLY
Gadzhi Rabadanov wins FINISH ONLY* -275
*Any Decision is a PUSH
.36
^Three items above are quick ideas for some hopefully, maybe, fairly easy(?) winning.
Looking forward so much to the PFL main card.
Figuring out which underdog(s) will win = nice profiting.
Gadzhi blasted him directly in the eyes with those shots that KO'd him. Just square punches to the eyes
I'm excited... Some real good match-ups..
Thank you. TX was the only late bet. Assuming he wasn't watching or got it in before the fight ended.It was at that moment Gadzhi thought, "THIS dude thinks he will keep me away from a million dollars?!" BLAST
Umalatov vs Musaev starting now
Thank you. TX was the only late bet. Assuming he wasn't watching or got it in before the fight ended.
Thank you. TX was the only late bet. Assuming he wasn't watching or got it in before the fight ended.
Get anything good brother? I got a Nespresso machine last night lolI’m back IN for this long ass card. Had to do some Black Friday shopping.
Picked up one of these “ninja creamy” ice cream makers half off. Supposedly you can make “healthy” ice creams that you can load up with protein and stuff. I couldn’t find much,well nothing that wasn’t super expensive.Get anything good brother? I got a Nespresso machine last night lol
anything good
Banger