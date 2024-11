So, not only did they drag the ceremonial weigh-ins out for over an hour, they didn't even show the weigh-ins for the 5 fights on the early prelims. Not only did they not have them at the weigh-in, they didn't even mention the early prelim card at all, and said "the show starts at 9 AM eastern". Not to mention, some of the bigger names at this event are on the early card. Incredible.