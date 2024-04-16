PFL 2 does 169k viewers - PFL 1 did 122k viewers

Agreed. The numbers aren't good, but they don't really tell the whole story as most of MMA these days is streamed online.I'm not sure the purpose of really any of the ratings are today. Especially, when its broadcasted on so many different platforms unless we get the total from say the US or whatever. MMA consumer demographics are pretty much playing in the same demo that is the highest demo of people who stream over buying traditional cable package.
It tells enough of the story though, lets be real the streaming thing isn't going to save the unless they get Netflix or Disney to shell out the money. If they're not pulling their weight on ESPN they'll be replaced by some college sports in a flash
Not saying the streaming numbers are great or anything, but I'm sure there were more folks streaming than watching on traditional cable TV.
Right. I'm not debating that. However, using TV ratings in 2024 to measure a promotions success isn't fair.
People shit on Bellator but people would turn out to their events. They could easily sell 1 thousand tickets or whatever pfl seating is usually when they post events in some esports arenaI went to Friday’s show for free … they were selling 2x1 tickets online … and when I arrived at the Virgin hotel … they were giving away tickets for free .. inside the venue there were approximately 500 fans in the arena .. I don’t think PFL has made a penny in more than 6 years oF existence

Not good on viewership numbers … not good on ticket sales … not good on PPV sales when they do one … it’s a mess … PFL Europe ran by Dazn is more advanced and develop quicker than PFL in the US. Which is a money burning machineSounds about right for these tournaments.
Until they put bigger name fighters in the tournament and mix in couple bigger name fighters fighting outside of the tournament on each event the tournament will never draw well in the attendance department.
Agreed. PFL Europe is much better than the regular PFL.
It has been a hit in France … those cards will sellout fast and great atmosphere in the stands
Doumbe on the France cards feels bigger than anyone they've featured on the regular cards.