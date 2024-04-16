PFL 2 does 169k viewers - PFL 1 did 122k viewers

I'm not sure the purpose of really any of the ratings are today. Especially, when its broadcasted on so many different platforms unless we get the total from say the US or whatever. MMA consumer demographics are pretty much playing in the same demo that is the highest demo of people who pay stream(ie: you tube or hulu)(or IPTV on illegal side) over buying traditional cable package.
 
It was a fun card but It would have been boring watching this at home instead of being there live. There were so many breaks in between fights because of all the finishes.

Cody Grabrandt was there hanging with the boyyyyzzz.
 
Agreed. The numbers aren't good, but they don't really tell the whole story as most of MMA these days is streamed online.

Not saying the streaming numbers are great or anything, but I'm sure there were more folks streaming than watching on traditional cable TV.
 
It tells enough of the story though, lets be real the streaming thing isn't going to save the unless they get Netflix or Disney to shell out the money. If they're not pulling their weight on ESPN they'll be replaced by some college sports in a flash
 
Right. I'm not debating that. However, using TV ratings in 2024 to measure a promotions success isn't fair.

Now ticket sales and PPV sales, for example, are much more telling and we have an idea of how they're doing in those areas.
 
I went to Friday’s show for free … they were selling 2x1 tickets online … and when I arrived at the Virgin hotel … they were giving away tickets for free .. inside the venue there were approximately 500 fans in the arena .. I don’t think PFL has made a penny in more than 6 years oF existence
 
People shit on Bellator but people would turn out to their events. They could easily sell 1 thousand tickets or whatever pfl seating is usually when they post events in some esports arena
 
Sounds about right for these tournaments.

Until they put bigger name fighters in the tournament and mix in couple bigger name fighters fighting outside of the tournament on each event the tournament will never draw well in the attendance department.
 
Not good on viewership numbers … not good on ticket sales … not good on PPV sales when they do one … it’s a mess … PFL Europe ran by Dazn is more advanced and develop quicker than PFL in the US. Which is a money burning machine
 
Agreed. PFL Europe is much better than the regular PFL.

Doumbe on the France cards feels bigger than anyone they've featured on the regular cards.
 
It has been a hit in France … those cards will sellout fast and great atmosphere in the stands
 
Im just not a fan of this tournament thing. The reward is good for the Winners I guess. With the roster they acquired they could of easily do 20-22 cards a year. 10 US shows and 10 Overseas. July and December could be the Super cards
 
