PFL 1: 2024 Regular Season 6:30pm ET 4-4

666 said:
Damn I'm even Sherpoor. Gotta go for broke on the +1400. Leaving myself $10 so I can buy a 6' length of rope though.
Aw man, don’t bet on longshots when you’re broke. When I’m low on vcash, I’ll find some -200 or -250 fighters to bet on. You may not win a ton, but it’s way more likely that you’ll win something at least. Build back up slowly.
 
helax said:
You wanna be a shermillionaire? I got the hook up.
I don't like to ask for handouts but if I find myself sitting in Sheralley and standing on Shercorner I might take you up on that.

As always I'm 100% convinced I will win.
 
666 said:
I don't like to ask for handouts but if I find myself sitting in Sheralley and standing on Shercorner I might take you up on that.

As always I'm 100% convinced I will win.

As always I'm 100% convinced I will win.
Listen bud. I have a hot tip

Bet 2 there and it may hit. Worth it. Do eeet
 
BFoe said:
Aw man, don’t bet on longshots when you’re broke. When I’m low on vcash, I’ll find some -200 or -250 fighters to bet on. You may not win a ton, but it’s way more likely that you’ll win something at least. Build back up slowly.
Appreciate the advice but I'm an all in or all out type of guy.
 
Brennan's can crushing attempt went wrong. He went with some lay n pray.
Still, figured Brennan won rounds 2 and 3, but whatever.

Maybe Poison Ivy had always planned to show some hope of getting the upset rather than simply getting choked 😯


Dillydilly said:
Thanks for making things happen. In general and always and even today while you are feeling ill--that is some dedication.
These bumfighting events (PFL now and especially UFC on Saturday) are more interesting with Sportsbook.
The parlay is the way.


Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Card
helax said:
Can you get Dilly some cool status for always putting in the work, being the Parlay Baron, showing up for work to post threads in between vomiting, etc.?
 
Good ol HW MMA:





The "betting experts" 😒

IMG-3820.png


Probably not quite as bad as Little John being presented as an expert in anything beyond being a loud-d-bag.
 
110613-4024215.png
5 fights left? Never change PFL. Over under for this card lasting untill 11?
 
