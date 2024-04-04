Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event PFL 1: 2024 Regular Season 6:30pm ET 4-4. Please add to the discussion here.
Aw man, don’t bet on longshots when you’re broke. When I’m low on vcash, I’ll find some -200 or -250 fighters to bet on. You may not win a ton, but it’s way more likely that you’ll win something at least. Build back up slowly.Damn I'm even Sherpoor. Gotta go for broke on the +1400. Leaving myself $10 so I can buy a 6' length of rope though.
You wanna be a shermillionaire? I got the hook up.Damn I'm even Sherpoor. Gotta go for broke on the +1400. Leaving myself $10 so I can buy a 6' length of rope though.
I don't like to ask for handouts but if I find myself sitting in Sheralley and standing on Shercorner I might take you up on that.You wanna be a shermillionaire? I got the hook up.
Listen bud. I have a hot tipI don't like to ask for handouts but if I find myself sitting in Sheralley and standing on Shercorner I might take you up on that.
As always I'm 100% convinced I will win.
IN.Listen bud. I have a hot tip
Bet 2 there and it may hit. Worth it. Do eeet
Appreciate the advice but I'm an all in or all out type of guy.Aw man, don’t bet on longshots when you’re broke. When I’m low on vcash, I’ll find some -200 or -250 fighters to bet on. You may not win a ton, but it’s way more likely that you’ll win something at least. Build back up slowly.
Its open for 10 minutes not going to be around
Just missed it again... That's alright, I'll survive....Thanks for trying, I appreciate it..Its open for 10 minutes not going to be around
It’s open. I’m around
open
Card