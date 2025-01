Sean Chowdhury said: It seems like you were rooting for talbott to lose. Why? He has ko power and a cool style, it's pretty annoying to see some old guy who is about to retire soon just wrestlefuck him and ruin the hype. This is like if Jingliang knocked out khamzat back in october lol Click to expand...

Because the hype wasn't earned. I'm beating a dead horse with my 4th post on it. But Talbott was a average high school wrestler. That'd be fine if he picked up the sport his junior or senior year and was just late to the game. But he did it a long time and never reached a very high level."But GSP and Aldo never wrestled and..."Nope but if they had wrestled for 10+ years I guarantee they would be placing at state in a relative weak state for wrestling. The fact is he put in time in a combat sport and showed to be nothing special against amateurs, but has some good natural striking. He goes against a better wrestler gate keeper and gets wrecked. He has natural striking ability but he isn't some chosen prodigy that they can rush up the ladder.*I'm done kicking a fighter while he is down, last post on Talbott for me. Not trying to be rude.