Okay this was a very pleasant surprise. I dont Follow Karate Kombat. So i had no idea that they had their final fight in this format. But i think this was a very fittings arena to duke it out one last time.
Not really 100% UFC related. Buy i hope the MODS can allow this thread to stay in this forum.
This fight was great. And very entertaining. Made me start to think of other ufc veterans i would like to see either rematch or meet in karate Kombat.
Gsp vs Thiago Alves 2
Anderson Silva vs Belfort 2