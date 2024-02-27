Rewatch Pettis vs Ben Henderson 3

Okay this was a very pleasant surprise. I dont Follow Karate Kombat. So i had no idea that they had their final fight in this format. But i think this was a very fittings arena to duke it out one last time.

Not really 100% UFC related. Buy i hope the MODS can allow this thread to stay in this forum.

This fight was great. And very entertaining. Made me start to think of other ufc veterans i would like to see either rematch or meet in karate Kombat.

Gsp vs Thiago Alves 2

Anderson Silva vs Belfort 2
 
I've seen a few of the Karate Kombat events, it's really unique cause there is ground and pound but you have to do it on that like 45° angle thing otherwise they only give you a few seconds to ground and pound before they stand you up.
 
Man I was actually probably gonna watch at least some of this, then they get to announced Pettis and it's like "representing Mexico and Puerto Rico" like bro what. You're American. renounce your citizenship if it's gonna be like that

same with Dern

not cool. rep your colors or git out i say
 
Multicultural Americans can rep whatever they wish. You being an imbecile and saying "get out" for not following your beliefs is way more un-American then repping a country where your family and heritage originated.
 
I just think it’s weird since he wasn’t even born in either place and has never lived in either place. Probably never even visited.
 
I don’t really understand why the ring is built like that. Any time someone gets close to the edge they slip or trip. Reminds me of Yamma and one other organization I can’t think of (had a yellow ring similar to this)
 
My friend just fought in KC on the Mexico City card on the IFC portion. Good fights. Also I feel like Pettis has unofficially lost to Cowboy and Bendo in the latest rematches imo
 
They don't want a cage/walls. They also seem to allow unlimited time to GnP if you take your opponent down on that edge.
 
great share

I think I can beat Francis in a karate match
 
I just saw them break it up after about 3 seconds on more than one occasion in this fight while on the the edge.
 
I just think it's weird that you care so much.
 
They didn't for the Sam Alvey fight from what I remember. I think they said during the broadcast that being on that edge doesn't count as being grounded.

According to their website being taken down on that 45 degree area doesn't count as grounded so if the ref was standing them up while one fighter was on that area they were fucking up.

karate.com

Rules and regulations

Explore the official Rules and Regulations for karate competitions and training on Karate.com. Stay updated with the latest guidelines for athletes and instructors.
karate.com karate.com
 
