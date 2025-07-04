Pets and fireworks

How do yours react? My local shelter ends up with tons of dogs with idiot owners who get spooked and make a bolt for it.

I don't know how the feral family kittens in my garden will react being it's their first year. I'll leave the wardrobe and some hidey hole cupboard doors open for mine but they were fine last year.
 
One of my previous mutts was absolutely terrified of them or thunder. I'd find her in the laundry basket or any shelter space. I built her a tent with blankets a few times and she just stayed in there.

My current pug mutt doesn't care at all. She doesn't even stop chewing her bone or toy to look.
 
My Dog has been scared shit less to go outside for the last 3 days, and has been pissing himself inside…

It’s that time of year again.
 
GoodBadHBK said:
My dogs get scared. The "tough" one starts shaking like Michael J Fox
I live next to China Lake military testing station so hear a ton of sonic boom and weird shit so kitties go through it quite a lot. The last one was the biggest where the house shook for a few seconds and apart from running off for a bit I thought my kitties were fine till I found them on a bar stool cuddling together a few minutes after.
 
My first Bull Terrier was fearless.
She should play rough with dogs that are significantly bigger than her.
But when she heard her first firework, she became like a Vietnam veteran that heard a gunshot. Instantly ran away, whining, and drooling.

20160215_005955.jpg

My second Bull Terrier is about to turn 7 months old, and much more timid and laid back.
Took him for a walk last night around the neighborhood and kids were setting off fireworks a day early.
My pup was surprisingly cool with it.

IMG_20250701_150912_098.jpg
 
fingercuffs said:
I live next to China Lake military testing station so hear a ton of sonic boom and weird shit so kitties go through it quite a lot. The last one was the biggest where the house shook for a few seconds and apart from running off for a bit I thought my kitties were fine till I found them on a bar stool cuddling together a few minutes after.
Fire works just means automatic cuddle time
 
Fireworks should be banned. They petrify animals, fly in the face of all the environmental crap, are a hazard, and let's be honest - pretty boring.

However, they never will be due to their place in certain cultures.
 
My dogs bark like hell for about 30 minutes until they get used to it.

I once went out to a New Years party with one of my exes and sadly when we came home in the middle of the night we found her golden retriever outside in the bushes by the pool, stiff as a rock. Haunting pain and regret leaving him outside that night.
 
