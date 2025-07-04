Petra vs. Machu Picchu vs. Great Pyramids of Giza - Which is the more impressive man made construction? (Semi-Finals)

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    5
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,651
Reaction score
51,510
Continuation to these threads.

Takes Two To Tango

Thread 'Out of these man made constructions/structures ever - Which 5 are the most impressive?'

International Space Station
6.jpeg

La Sagrada Familia
fachada-de-la-pasion-sagrada-familia-gaudi-barcelona-dosde-publishing_2.jpg

Burj Khalifa
csm_iStock-183346577_NEU_b998568fdd.jpg

Tiger’s Nest Monastery
IMG_2030-Version-2-copy-1200x750.jpg

Great Pyramids of Giza...
  • Like

Takes Two To Tango

Thread 'Great Wall of China vs. International Space Station - Which is the more impressive man made construction? (Semi-Finals)'

Continuation of this thread.


960px-The_Great_Wall_of_China_at_Jinshanling-edit.jpg


International-Space-Station-in-2021.jpg



Please vote, thanks.

@Crucif13d @TheChance @jimbob27 @yamahacrasher @Goon Dog @Gomi1977 @cmw43...
  • Like


shutterstock_1490981186.jpg


Peru-Machhu-Picchu.webp


giza-egyptian-pyramids.jpg


Please vote, thanks.


@Crucif13d @TheChance @jimbob27 @yamahacrasher @Goon Dog @Gomi1977 @cmw43 @MicroBrew @Thrawn33 @PG29 red0 Jr @Adamant @Mikeydontgiva @Satur9 @Possum Jenkins
@Rawex @Michaelangelo @Reign Supreme @Sunnyvale TP @BoogerDawson @Phlog @Thai Domi @SalvadorAllende @empsim @wolffanghameha @ssBaldy @25 characters @i420KrYpT
@BFoe @WillyWarminski @frankmorris1 @Xuh @armbarforhire @Jack Reacheround @TheNinja @TCE @Osculater @Lovestorm @spastikbecher @philcrow @Plissken @fingercuffs
@Bia @GirthBrooks @Flower2dPeople @Ezekiel 25:17 @Trupsi
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Great Wall of China vs. International Space Station - Which is the more impressive man made construction? (Semi-Finals)
Replies
15
Views
217
fishbisquit
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,235
Messages
57,517,741
Members
175,735
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top