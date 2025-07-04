Petra vs. Machu Picchu vs. Great Pyramids of Giza - Which is the more impressive man made construction? (Semi-Finals)

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,651
- Reaction score
- 51,510
Continuation to these threads.
Please vote, thanks.
International Space Station
La Sagrada Familia
Burj Khalifa
Tiger’s Nest Monastery
Great Pyramids of Giza...
La Sagrada Familia
Burj Khalifa
Tiger’s Nest Monastery
Great Pyramids of Giza...
- Takes Two To Tango
- Replies: 33
- Forum: Mayberry Lounge
Continuation of this thread.
Please vote, thanks.
Please vote, thanks.
- Takes Two To Tango
- Replies: 15
- Forum: Mayberry Lounge
Please vote, thanks.
@Crucif13d @TheChance @jimbob27 @yamahacrasher @Goon Dog @Gomi1977 @cmw43 @MicroBrew @Thrawn33 @PG29 red0 Jr @Adamant @Mikeydontgiva @Satur9 @Possum Jenkins
@Rawex @Michaelangelo @Reign Supreme @Sunnyvale TP @BoogerDawson @Phlog @Thai Domi @SalvadorAllende @empsim @wolffanghameha @ssBaldy @25 characters @i420KrYpT
@BFoe @WillyWarminski @frankmorris1 @Xuh @armbarforhire @Jack Reacheround @TheNinja @TCE @Osculater @Lovestorm @spastikbecher @philcrow @Plissken @fingercuffs
@Bia @GirthBrooks @Flower2dPeople @Ezekiel 25:17 @Trupsi
@Rawex @Michaelangelo @Reign Supreme @Sunnyvale TP @BoogerDawson @Phlog @Thai Domi @SalvadorAllende @empsim @wolffanghameha @ssBaldy @25 characters @i420KrYpT
@BFoe @WillyWarminski @frankmorris1 @Xuh @armbarforhire @Jack Reacheround @TheNinja @TCE @Osculater @Lovestorm @spastikbecher @philcrow @Plissken @fingercuffs
@Bia @GirthBrooks @Flower2dPeople @Ezekiel 25:17 @Trupsi