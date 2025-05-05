svmr_db
Update:
Original:
Not a baseless rumor, credible MMA accounts like Adam Martin & Big Marcel have mentioned recently that UFC offered McGhee as an opponent for Yan.
Update: Yan says the rumor of him possibly fighting McGhee are true in an interview with Submission Radio
Update: Yan says the rumor of him possibly fighting McGhee are true in an interview with Submission Radio
