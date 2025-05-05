News Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee set for UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26th

Who wins if they fight?

svmr_db

svmr_db

Update:



Original:



Not a baseless rumor, credible MMA accounts like Adam Martin & Big Marcel have mentioned recently that UFC offered McGhee as an opponent for Yan.

Update: Yan says the rumor of him possibly fighting McGhee are true in an interview with Submission Radio

 
Why don't they put Yan in with Nurmagomedov? Or is the latter injured again?
 
TJ Dillashank said:
What is Yan, one fight away from a TS? And didn't McGhee scrape by a mentally fragile Martinez? Seems like a weird fight to make.
It is a strange fight to make but if Yan wants to stay active I don't think he has many good options.

BW Rankings

1 - O'Malley - booked vs Merab
3 - Nurmagomedov - injured
4 - Sandhagen - just fought / already beat him
5 - Figueiredo - just fought / already beat him
6 - Yadong - available / already beat him
7 - Vera - booked vs Bautista
8 - Font - available
9 - Cejudo - available / lost last 3 fights
10 - Bautista - booked vs Vera
11 - Aldo - booked vs Zahabi, already beat him
12 - Phillips - available, lost last fight
13 - McGhee - available, 4 fight win streak, unbeaten in UFC
14 - Zahabi - booked vs Aldo
15 - Jackson - just fought

So yeah out of those options it doesn't seem like McGhee is a bad choice if Yan doesn't want to wait until Umar gets back etc.
 
svmr_db said:
It is a strange fight to make but if Yan wants to stay active I don't think he has many good options.

BW Rankings

1 - O'Malley - booked vs Merab
3 - Nurmagomedov - injured
4 - Sandhagen - just fought / already beat him
5 - Figueiredo - just fought / already beat him
6 - Yadong - available / already beat him
7 - Vera - booked vs Bautista
8 - Font - available
9 - Cejudo - available / lost last 3 fights
10 - Bautista - booked vs Vera
11 - Aldo - booked vs Zahabi, already beat
12 - Phillips - available, lost last fight
13 - McGhee - available, 4 fight win streak, unbeaten in UFC
14 - Zahabi - booked vs Aldo
15 - Jackson - just fought

So yeah out of those options it doesn't seem like McGhee is a bad choice if Yan doesn't want to wait until Umar gets back etc.
the better option wouldve been Rob Font
although i think Yan beats him no problem, he's ranked higher than McGhee
 
svmr_db said:
It is a strange fight to make but if Yan wants to stay active I don't think he has many good options.

BW Rankings

1 - O'Malley - booked vs Merab
3 - Nurmagomedov - injured
4 - Sandhagen - just fought / already beat him
5 - Figueiredo - just fought / already beat him
6 - Yadong - available / already beat him
7 - Vera - booked vs Bautista
8 - Font - available
9 - Cejudo - available / lost last 3 fights
10 - Bautista - booked vs Vera
11 - Aldo - booked vs Zahabi, already beat
12 - Phillips - available, lost last fight
13 - McGhee - available, 4 fight win streak, unbeaten in UFC
14 - Zahabi - booked vs Aldo
15 - Jackson - just fought

So yeah out of those options it doesn't seem like McGhee is a bad choice if Yan doesn't want to wait until Umar gets back etc.
Font or Cejudo made more sense
 
Fuck it.. why not? McGhee is on a good streak and I have no problem to see Yan being active.

Petr looks like he says yes to any fight they offer him. Hopefully he gets back his mojo with a win in this one.
 
Koya said:
Font or Cejudo made more sense
Is Cejudo still active? other than collecting paychecks and going out with a giant skid it does not make sense for him to keep fighting. He didn't even wanted to be there last time.
After Buckley retires Marty for good they can focus on their podcast.
 
Blastbeat said:
the better option wouldve been Rob Font
although i think Yan beats him no problem, he's ranked higher than McGhee
Koya said:
Font or Cejudo made more sense
Font perhaps but definitely not Cejudo lol, Cejudo has lost 3 in a row and is pretty much cooked with no stock. He definitely doesn't deserve to fight the #2 BW at this point.

Font may have the higher number but I think McGhee has the higher stock with the momentum he has, I think a win over McGhee is better for Yan than a win over Font at this point.
 
This seems like a really strange match up timing wise
 
