Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee… why?

M

maxypoo

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 10, 2025
Messages
98
Reaction score
166
Why is this even being booked? The only benefit I can see for Petr Yan is a tune up fight and the fact that Marcus is Sean O’Malley’s training partner.

Maybe he’s trying to bait Sean into a fight?

Not sure why the #3 ranked fighter is fighting the #13th…

Maybe the UFC wants to build a US fighters name off the Russian?

They did the same to Merab when they tried to push Umar to the top because he had the Nurmagomedov name.
 
maxypoo said:
Why is this even being booked?
Click to expand...
I ask myself that way too often. In the end, I suspect it’s only about putting the cheapest fighters they can find on the card <puhlease>
 
Matchmaking has been all over the place in the UFC lately.

Said that.. Yan fought pretty much every top BW other than Umar and Chito who is not really a top fighter.
 
Yan is somewhere around 0-4 to the last 3 champs.
3-4 in his last 7.


Makes him a tough sell for a title shot.
 
Ares Black said:
^^^^^^^^ This


It's unconventional matchmaking but McGhee has looked great so far and this fight could establish a new contender. Or it could remind people why Yan was a champion.
Click to expand...
Bautista is ahead of McGhee… they should have booked that
 
Ares Black said:
McGhee is a more exciting fighter and he's three years older than Bautista.

I'm fine with this matchmaking. They are fast tracking McGhee and slow rolling Bautista. I'll allow it.
Click to expand...
I don’t agree with this match making. It should have been Yan vs Umar.

No explanation can justify that the top ranked fighters shouldn’t be fighting each other.
 
maxypoo said:
I don’t agree with this match making. It should have been Yan vs Umar.

No explanation can justify that the top ranked fighters shouldn’t be fighting each other.
Click to expand...
Ok, well, it's happening. Will watch.
 
maxypoo said:
I don’t agree with this match making. It should have been Yan vs Umar.
Click to expand...
Umar is going to continue to very delicately manage his career taking the right fights at the right time as he has been
 
He needs a fight to stay busy and no one else is available
 
I already got in on MM early. I think Yan just made a big mistake tbh.

This fight is akin to Lewis /TT. World thinks Yan gonna walk right through MM. Only to find out, MM walked through Yan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Petr Yan - Who Would Win This?
2
Replies
24
Views
834
rjmbrd
rjmbrd
Gabe
UFC Obviously Wants Yan Away from the Title but the Question is Why?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
maximus__
maximus__

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,903
Messages
57,565,836
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top