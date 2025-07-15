Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee… why?

Why is this even being booked? The only benefit I can see for Petr Yan is a tune up fight and the fact that Marcus is Sean O’Malley’s training partner.
Maybe he’s trying to bait Sean into a fight?
Not sure why the #3 ranked fighter is fighting the #13th…
Maybe the UFC wants to build a US fighters name off the Russian?
They did the same to Merab when they tried to push Umar to the top because he had the Nurmagomedov name.
