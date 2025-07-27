Petr Yan rebuilding his career after the 3 fight slide had MMA fans questioning him

Portland8242
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 10,893
- Reaction score
- 22,927
Interesting career trajectory for sure.
Aljo SD was razor close but not really a robbery, came down to round 1 and Aljo did kind of outpoint him a bit.
O'Malley loss was widely regarded as a BS robbery and rightfully so.
And the Merab domination was where people really started to wonder if Yan was going to slide down the rankings. Turns out it was more of a case of Merab is just that much of a monster.