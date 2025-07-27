  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Petr Yan rebuilding his career after the 3 fight slide had MMA fans questioning him

Portland8242

Portland8242

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 13, 2018
Messages
10,893
Reaction score
22,927
1753578765414.png


Interesting career trajectory for sure.

Aljo SD was razor close but not really a robbery, came down to round 1 and Aljo did kind of outpoint him a bit.

O'Malley loss was widely regarded as a BS robbery and rightfully so.

And the Merab domination was where people really started to wonder if Yan was going to slide down the rankings. Turns out it was more of a case of Merab is just that much of a monster.
 
Azure said:
The only real loss was Merab
Click to expand...
Can easily argue this.

But for Yan's mentality I don't think it's quite that easy. Probably a lot of doubt going on throughout that time and it's good to see him back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,658
Messages
57,616,942
Members
175,772
Latest member
Hanumanthemartisl.artist

Share this page

Back
Top