I personally am a big fan of Yan and his antics, he’s like the perfect bad guy to me. The way he knee’d aljo and then hopped around when the decision was read like he won. Or when he faked Merab out with the glove touch is hilarious. Never really thought of him as a dirty fighter but I guess I was blinded by being a fanboy lol







Who did better against Merab? Cejudo or Yan?