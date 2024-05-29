Media Petr Yan called a rat in a YouTube video

I personally am a big fan of Yan and his antics, he’s like the perfect bad guy to me. The way he knee’d aljo and then hopped around when the decision was read like he won. Or when he faked Merab out with the glove touch is hilarious. Never really thought of him as a dirty fighter but I guess I was blinded by being a fanboy lol



Who did better against Merab? Cejudo or Yan?
 
Always weird to me how sherdoggers hate on Aljo who took the win by taking advantage of Yan's stupidity, but also think Anthony Smith is stupid for not doing the same to Jon Jones.

As for Yan I always like him, but I dont think he can ever reach the top again.
 
The guy who makes the vids is basically writing short stories based of small interactions. He is just over characterizing stuff and people for entertainement purposes. Like a show or tv program would.
 
Always weird to me how sherdoggers hate on Aljo who took the win by taking advantage of Yan's stupidity, but also think Anthony Smith is stupid for not doing the same to Jon Jones.
Maybe, just maybe, those aren't the same sherdoggers.
 
The guy who makes the vids is basically writing short stories based of small interactions. He is just over characterizing stuff and people for entertainement purposes. Like a show or tv program would.
It's so easy to make someone believe something these days. An entire generation whose creed is based on Tiktok and YouTube shorts.
<{clintugh}>
 
Show me an example of one sherdogger that thinks this way. Just one. Or is it just a scenario you have constructed inside your head?
 
Do you keep track of these posters and their stances on these two matters? Or how do you know they are the same people?
 
The guy who makes the vids is basically writing short stories based of small interactions. He is just over characterizing stuff and people for entertainement purposes. Like a show or tv program would.
Yeah I know it’s just a summary for people unfamiliar with the mma world. I just liked the video for the highlights and summary, not really his interpretation/story. Obviously a little clickbaity to get engagement. But I think maybe some people do feel this way about Yan?
 
Maybe, just maybe, those aren't the same sherdoggers.
Show me an example of one sherdogger that thinks this way. Just one. Or is it just a scenario you have constructed inside your head?
Do you keep track of these posters and their stances on these two matters? Or how do you know they are the same people?
Damn everyone cooking this guy for his generalization
 
Him being injured until the last quarter of the year or early 2025 is gonna be another big set back for him, bantamweight is just really competitive at the top right now.
Aljo going up sort of helps him in some ways and him having a banger with O'Malley could potentially push a rematch, but he also just broke a three fight skid.

I think that requires another two very good wins before title talks start brewing again, a lot easier said than done for sure.
 
