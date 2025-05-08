Media Petr Yan accuses the UFC of showing favoritism toward Sean O’Malley

Petr-Yan-belt-2.jpg

Petr thinks UFC gave a present to Omalley as the second title fight after losses:

"Everybody knows UFC gave a present to O'Malley a second time. When I was fighting O'Malley, I beat him. UFC gave him a present there, and now they gave him a title fight. He's a chicken — a guy… pic.twitter.com/WgFzzUU4pF

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 6, 2025
Petr Yan believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship is biased towards Sean O'Malley.

O’Malley (18-2) will try to regain his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) at UFC 317 on June 7 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Yan doesn’t consider O’Malley worthy of a title shot and thinks he is being favored by the UFC.

And that is not new to Yan, 18-5, who believes he was robbed in his split-decision loss against O’Malley in 2022. “No Mercy” thinks O’Malley is a “chicken guy” who is privileged as he is a big draw.

Saying the UFC fixed the outcome of their first fight is stupid for a lot of reasons.

But also, yeah no shit O'malley gets a lot of favoritism
 
Duh if UFC had a pair of nuts they would have re booked Yan against, O’Malley or give O’Malley Sandy, but nope give O’Malley a rematch, and make Petr fight #13 Marcus McGhee
 
Merab vs Omalley 2 is solid meh material.


Sean O'Malley def. Petr Yan :: UFC 280 :: MMA Decisions

mmadecisions.com mmadecisions.com


v7qzly1.jpeg


Man… Suga showed toughness and had a great fight but he didn’t win that fight.

— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 22, 2022
Wow talk about UFC privilege this is getting outta hand.

— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 22, 2022
That is one of the absolute biggest robberies I have seen. What the actual fuck.

— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) October 22, 2022
Accusing the UFC of fixing that fight was not smart. People think they got robbed all the time. But they don’t accuse the UFC of fixing fights. There could be consequences for saying that publicly.

As for the favourtism shown to certain fighters. Yeah, no shit, buddeh. Who DOESN’T know that?
 
you know what he doesn't mention though? how he couldn't beat Aljo and O'Malley sparked him easy. sure, they favored O'Malley, this is some Capt. Obvious shit fans knew for years, but he also did something you couldn't do in 2 tries with just 1.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
you know what he doesn't mention though? how he couldn't beat Aljo and O'Malley sparked him easy. sure, they favored O'Malley, this is some Capt. Obvious shit fans knew for years, but he also did something you couldn't do in 2 tries with just 1.
Why would Yan waste his time participating in MMA Math that ultimately disparages himself?
Also Yan was having his way with Aljo before the dumb knee in the first fight. Since you’re talking about people not mentioning things.
 
