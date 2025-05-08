Kowboy On Sherdog
Petr thinks UFC gave a present to Omalley as the second title fight after losses:
"Everybody knows UFC gave a present to O'Malley a second time. When I was fighting O'Malley, I beat him. UFC gave him a present there, and now they gave him a title fight. He's a chicken — a guy… pic.twitter.com/WgFzzUU4pF
— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 6, 2025
Petr Yan believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship is biased towards Sean O'Malley.
O’Malley (18-2) will try to regain his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) at UFC 317 on June 7 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Yan doesn’t consider O’Malley worthy of a title shot and thinks he is being favored by the UFC.
And that is not new to Yan, 18-5, who believes he was robbed in his split-decision loss against O’Malley in 2022. “No Mercy” thinks O’Malley is a “chicken guy” who is privileged as he is a big draw.
READ HERE
Petr Yan Accuses the UFC of Showing Favoritism Toward Sean O’Malley
