Petition to Strip Jon Jones of the title on Change.org EXCEEDS 125,000 SIGNATURES

BennyOcean
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2013
- Messages
- 758
- Reaction score
- 81
Last edited by a moderator:
I know. Imagine wanting to see HW fights actually happen.
LMAO!!!
You'd have to be certified nuts to think this would do anything lol. We're talking about Dana man-child White here. At very most a reporter will notice this petition and ask a question at some press conference or other. And Dana's response will be to swear at them. This is for the lulz for us Jones haters bro, allow us our petty moments lolFigures that the people crying about Jon are the same ones who think Change.org will do anything
100% Jon hears about it and gets triggered on social media.Figures that the people crying about Jon are the same ones who think Change.org will do anything