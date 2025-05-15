Petition to Strip Jon Jones of the title on Change.org EXCEEDS 125,000 SIGNATURES

Is TS the 12 year old crying about Jones v Aspinall impacting his quality of life in the video on that page?

If MMA fights impact your quality of life you should prob step away for a bit. It's not that serious.
 
Signed sealed delivered like the stevie wonder song


Update 15 thousand people signed the petition to get Jon stripped, that is an arena full

And still they turn a blind eye
 

You'd have to be certified nuts to think this would do anything lol. We're talking about Dana man-child White here. At very most a reporter will notice this petition and ask a question at some press conference or other. And Dana's response will be to swear at them. This is for the lulz for us Jones haters bro, allow us our petty moments lol
 
