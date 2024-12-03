Petition to change Shavkat's nickname

Nomad is a fine nickname, but it always makes me think of the neighborhood in Manhattan (NoMad - North of Madison Square Park)

Therefore, I think his new nickname should be "Steppe Bro".

It not only pays tribute to his masculinity and his roots, but it also holds major sexual undertones and he is the sexiest fighter on the current roster.

1733253011387.png


Discuss. 👀
 
Surely, you can brainstorm a better nickname than something related to your incestual sexual fetish.
 
