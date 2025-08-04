  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Peter Thiel and the CIA trying to astroturf the post-Trump Magasphere?

Interesting topic for those wondering what the Republican party will look like 10 years from now.

I spent a bit too much time on the internet today and ended up finding a clip of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens beefing with Nick Fuentes. Basically Tucker accuses Fuentes of being a younger version of David Duke, i.e. a racist guy who the CIA uses to endorse people they want to smear as racist. Candace basically just agrees with him. The crux of their position is that Fuentes attacks Joe Kent and JD Vance, who epitomize the genuine authentic version of MAGA and its supporters. This all seemed reasonable.

So then I watched Nick's response addressing the accusation and he lays out pretty convincingly that Peter Thiel and the CIA are astroturfing young republicans so they can shape the future of the republican party and the MAGA movement. Turns out, Joe Kent is a CIA agent, as accidentally revealed by Donald Trump. Tucker's Dad was a CIA agent, which he claims he didn't know despite discussing it publicly in the 90s and mentioning it a year ago. Thiel has donated millions to all these guys, and people linked to them all collaborated in campaigns to push Joe Kent and attack Fuentes.



Here is a previous thread that touches the Candace Owens element but not the rest of this: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/candace-owens-sits-down-with-nick-fuentes.4363823/

Also Sherdog staff your media button says Rumble is approved for embedding but it doesnt work.
 
Thanks for posting this thread. It would be helpful if you would identify the times in the 2h+ rumble video that the items in your summary occur. Here is a highlights version that is less than 15 minutes long (My link starts at about 2m where Tucker Carlson himself calls Joe Kent a CIA contractor, but the stuff before 2 minutes is also good) :


Here are Fuentes's receipts for the accusation that Tucker Carlson discussed his dad being CIA shortly before the dad's death (not after as Carlson claimed to Candace Owens).

I missed the part about Tucker discussing his CIA dad in the 90s, and I would appreciate anyone providing a clip of it.

Bonus: Here is a younger Tucker Carlson accusing Pat Buchanan of being "a racist guy who the CIA uses to endorse people they want to smear as racist" as you put it.


Bonus: Here is Nick Fuentes attacking JD Vance with Alex Jones defending JD Vance.

The youtube comments are interesting, claiming that Nick Fuentes is like younger Alex Jones. I think that, for the black-pilled, this makes more sense than the Tucker Carlson version of Fuentes as Fed. The black-pill explanation is that people like Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones and Ron Paul are like O'Brien in Orwell's 1984. They express skepticism of government to attract whistleblowers and resources (that might otherwise be employed productively like productively supporting the Canadian Convoy protest).
 
Everything I described was from the first hour, likely the first 45 mins.
 
I don't know about the CIA connections but Peter Thiel is as deeply deep state as it gets. JD Vance is his bottom, and he has funded and fueled Vance for years. Thiel is the person single most responsible for getting Vance in as VP. There's nothing "authentically MAGA" about Vance, or Thiel. Vance was openly insulting Trump, while Thiel was already funding him. Trump is their useful idiot right now.

Their true ideological underpinnings come from retard "philosophers" like Curtis Yarvin, a neo-monarchist with a penchant for slavery. They don't deny this, although they have made some attempts to downplay it at times.



Curtis Yarvin’s Plot Against America

The reactionary blogger’s call for a monarch to rule the country once seemed like a joke. Now the right is ready to bend the knee.
 
