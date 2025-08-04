Thanks for posting this thread. It would be helpful if you would identify the times in the 2h+ rumble video that the items in your summary occur. Here is a highlights version that is less than 15 minutes long (My link starts at about 2m where Tucker Carlson himself calls Joe Kent a CIA contractor, but the stuff before 2 minutes is also good) :





Here are Fuentes's receipts for the accusation that Tucker Carlson discussed his dad being CIA shortly before the dad's death (not after as Carlson claimed to Candace Owens).



I missed the part about Tucker discussing his CIA dad in the 90s, and I would appreciate anyone providing a clip of it.



Bonus: Here is a younger Tucker Carlson accusing Pat Buchanan of being "a racist guy who the CIA uses to endorse people they want to smear as racist" as you put it.





Bonus: Here is Nick Fuentes attacking JD Vance with Alex Jones defending JD Vance.



The youtube comments are interesting, claiming that Nick Fuentes is like younger Alex Jones. I think that, for the black-pilled, this makes more sense than the Tucker Carlson version of Fuentes as Fed. The black-pill explanation is that people like Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones and Ron Paul are like O'Brien in Orwell's 1984. They express skepticism of government to attract whistleblowers and resources (that might otherwise be employed productively like productively supporting the Canadian Convoy protest).