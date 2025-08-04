SuperLuigi
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- May 13, 2011
- Messages
- 9,188
- Reaction score
- 1,969
Interesting topic for those wondering what the Republican party will look like 10 years from now.
I spent a bit too much time on the internet today and ended up finding a clip of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens beefing with Nick Fuentes. Basically Tucker accuses Fuentes of being a younger version of David Duke, i.e. a racist guy who the CIA uses to endorse people they want to smear as racist. Candace basically just agrees with him. The crux of their position is that Fuentes attacks Joe Kent and JD Vance, who epitomize the genuine authentic version of MAGA and its supporters. This all seemed reasonable.
So then I watched Nick's response addressing the accusation and he lays out pretty convincingly that Peter Thiel and the CIA are astroturfing young republicans so they can shape the future of the republican party and the MAGA movement. Turns out, Joe Kent is a CIA agent, as accidentally revealed by Donald Trump. Tucker's Dad was a CIA agent, which he claims he didn't know despite discussing it publicly in the 90s and mentioning it a year ago. Thiel has donated millions to all these guys, and people linked to them all collaborated in campaigns to push Joe Kent and attack Fuentes.
Here is a previous thread that touches the Candace Owens element but not the rest of this: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/candace-owens-sits-down-with-nick-fuentes.4363823/
Also Sherdog staff your media button says Rumble is approved for embedding but it doesnt work.
I spent a bit too much time on the internet today and ended up finding a clip of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens beefing with Nick Fuentes. Basically Tucker accuses Fuentes of being a younger version of David Duke, i.e. a racist guy who the CIA uses to endorse people they want to smear as racist. Candace basically just agrees with him. The crux of their position is that Fuentes attacks Joe Kent and JD Vance, who epitomize the genuine authentic version of MAGA and its supporters. This all seemed reasonable.
So then I watched Nick's response addressing the accusation and he lays out pretty convincingly that Peter Thiel and the CIA are astroturfing young republicans so they can shape the future of the republican party and the MAGA movement. Turns out, Joe Kent is a CIA agent, as accidentally revealed by Donald Trump. Tucker's Dad was a CIA agent, which he claims he didn't know despite discussing it publicly in the 90s and mentioning it a year ago. Thiel has donated millions to all these guys, and people linked to them all collaborated in campaigns to push Joe Kent and attack Fuentes.
Here is a previous thread that touches the Candace Owens element but not the rest of this: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/candace-owens-sits-down-with-nick-fuentes.4363823/
Also Sherdog staff your media button says Rumble is approved for embedding but it doesnt work.