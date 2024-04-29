Peter Pan Syndrome

Reminds me of all the 50 year olds at nightclub who party constantly and think they still young and hot, which is possible of course but generally they were not in my experience and all partying was escapism.



This woman was like 6 foot 6 and 300 pounds dancing on dance floor in skimpy clothing and telling youngsters about how to use cocaine.



In the corner of the room me as bouncer wondering if i can actually take this lady on if she gets violent. Lady looked like she should be on heavyweight wrestling team