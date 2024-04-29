William Huggins
Reminds me of all the 50 year olds at nightclub who party constantly and think they still young and hot, which is possible of course but generally they were not in my experience and all partying was escapism.
This woman was like 6 foot 6 and 300 pounds dancing on dance floor in skimpy clothing and telling youngsters about how to use cocaine.
In the corner of the room me as bouncer wondering if i can actually take this lady on if she gets violent. Lady looked like she should be on heavyweight wrestling team
I had my first kid at 17, my second kid at 26.
My oldest has a very good high-paying career in Chicago, my youngest is a freshman in high school and will turn 18 before I turn 45.
You better fuckin' believe I'm partying my dick off once I'm fully kid-free.
Eat deez nutz with yo Peter Pan Syndrome nonsense!
There’s a dude at my gym like that. And he looks like Peter Pan as well.
Why does everything's got to be a syndrome?
I can cure a fellow from having anxiety, I can't make that fellow a mature person.
Not a syndrome