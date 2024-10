Pete Rose, who was stocky, fast, and a switch hitter, had a rudimentary, slunched, defensive batting stance that minimized his swing generation hitch, maximizing quick contact potential.He was so well built (ran over a catcher to win an all-star game) that he would hit home runs, most unintentionally.Excelled at almost every position. Durable. Great fielder. Smart on the bases. Arguably the best hitter to step up to the plate. A mentor.Played to wi.......ah...questionable ethics.