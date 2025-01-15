Lets give the Mod who wastelanded the prior thread the benefit of the doubt that he is not trying to censor maga criticism and just is against any tongue in cheek ways of discussing this and other issues.Not sure why when the topic is clear AND WAS being discussed the thread would go to the wasteland but i am guessing the Mod would say 'we only allow material presented without sarcasm'.So lets discuss this without sarcasm.This is Pete Hegseth, unquestionable the least qualified person ever for the job or running DoD and perhaps the most unqualified of all time.Discuss...