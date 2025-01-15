  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Opinion Pete Hegseth ...Unqualified!

Lets give the Mod who wastelanded the prior thread the benefit of the doubt that he is not trying to censor maga criticism and just is against any tongue in cheek ways of discussing this and other issues.

Not sure why when the topic is clear AND WAS being discussed the thread would go to the wasteland but i am guessing the Mod would say 'we only allow material presented without sarcasm'.

So lets discuss this without sarcasm.

This is Pete Hegseth, unquestionable the least qualified person ever for the job or running DoD and perhaps the most unqualified of all time.

9gosnt.jpg



Discuss...
 
Drunkey Hegseth got destroyed. He did not know shit and was exposed during the hearing. The sad part is there are plenty of conservatives who are qualified and not alcoholics who could do that job but Fat Trump requires someone who will kiss his diaper wrapped ass. So we end up with a woefully under qualified dude who likes to get black out drunk and abuse women because he is loyal to Trump.
 
calavera2 said:
The True face of DEI

You're original threat was more accurate.
Click to expand...
ya i cannot understand why it was sent to the wasteland as the sarcasm was absolutely clear to all who posted in it and they were replying to the content appropriately.

I hope it is not overly sensitive mods acting as forum speech ban moderator protecting 'things maga' from criticism and looking for the thinnest of reasons to do so. We have had that before and it did not end well.
 
because there is already a thread discussing these cabinet selections? if I were still a mod I would have done the same. sorry bro
 
