While I trust trump&co to do something monumentally stupid (over and over again), I also trust indian based propaganda channel "Time now" to pump out AI generated BS with little to no connection to reality, but always following Russian narrative and interest.
Got any better sources?
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.