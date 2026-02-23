International Pete Hegseth Press Conference from today

Hope you all have fun with this...before we are at war again, which sounds like will be happening sooner than later.
 
Not sure which narrative we are supposed to be swallowing. Is it the WMD's threat like Iraq or is it bringing "freedom and democracy" like Lybia?


aktxti.jpg
 
While I trust trump&co to do something monumentally stupid (over and over again), I also trust indian based propaganda channel "Time now" to pump out AI generated BS with little to no connection to reality, but always following Russian narrative and interest.
Got any better sources?
 
You don’t rename the Department for nothing,

Just as you do not send Two carriers loaded to the teeth for an extended amount of time, $$$ everyday..
 
Anytime i read Hegseth now I think of that AI pic of him trying to crowdsurf with generals. That shit killed me.
 
Has there ever before been a case of someone rising so high in the military and never before achieved a rank above low level officer in a press corp?
 
There's a few Sec Defs who were never in the military. Some others who were Junior Officers.

If we want to include Commanders in Chief...lots more.
 
I did not know that. But I would say that the below have had a lot more administrational experience than low level officer / TV personality.

  • Charles Wilson (1953–1957): Former President of General Motors.



  • Neil McElroy (1957–1959): Former President of Procter & Gamble.



  • James Schlesinger (1973–1975): An economist and former Director of Central Intelligence.



  • Harold Brown (1977–1981): A physicist and former Secretary of the Air Force (though he was a civilian appointee in that role as well).



  • Dick Cheney (1989–1993): Served as Secretary of Defense under George H.W. Bush after a career in Congress and the White House.



  • William Cohen (1997–2001): A former Senator and Congressman.



  • Ash Carter (2015–2017): A physicist and academic who spent his career in defense policy and management.
 
He worked for GENERAL Motors. Close enough.
 
