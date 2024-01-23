Veterinarian costs have gotten so high. Veterinary education has just gone crazy as the standard of care has been raised to rival that of humans. As the older vets who paid much less for their education retire, the new vets are saddled with huge college loan costs that they have to try to cover. The cost has actually made things worse for pets because many can't afford to take their pets to a veterinarian. Meds for pets can cost more than the same medication for human use. W used to be able to purchase all of the vaccines at farm supply stores. Now they can only be sold at veterinary clinics. Part of this is because of the certification from a vet for being vaccinated for rabies to be able to license your pets. I'm sure there could be some vet tech degree that would allow someone to inject and document the process without a DVM degree. The individual veterinary clinics are buying medications in small quantities. Surely something could be set up to allow them to purchase through entities that purchase in large enough quantities to get substantial discounts.



For instance, I had a drug prescribed to me that cost me $33 out of pocket with supplemental insurance coverage for a 90 day supply at Walgreens. When I dropped the supplemental coverage Walgreens said it would cost $230 but wouldn't sell it to me for reasons that they couldn't seem to explain. I transferred the prescription to Amazon Pharmacy and purchased the same 90 day supply of the same drug for $13, delivered to my house.



Then there are the businesses that sell people special foods for pets. Many of these foods have been lab tested and found not to contain what the labels say that they do. Many pets lived long and happy lives on cheap foods long before the special foods started being sold. I remember when Purina was the high priced dog food.