They're worth every cent but I've worked out that our kittens are costing roughly $16 a day with food, cat milk and Pretty Litter. We won't skimp on anything for them and aren't in a financial struggle where it's a problem but I understand now why Ridgecrest's animal shelters are so full being it isn't a particularly affluent area. I imagine puppy food is more costly.

I had a rabbit about 28 years ago but these are the first pets since then...is it the same for everyone or do I just have fussy foodie kittens?
 
One was 16 and other 11.... both faded fast in the end (RIP) but well loved and taken care of... So if you add up the every few months vet , special meds (UI) , medicated food and litter... over 16 years... thousands.
 
Them some spoiled ass cats. Mine costs like $2 a day. Bag of $16 cat food lasts 2 weeks, $2 bag of litter lasts 2-3 days, and daily treats costs like $7 a week.
They're 4 months old, looking at nutrition to give them the best start in life they're getting what they need. And I won't not buy Pretty Litter, I had a cat when I was a kid who had terrible Cystitis which eventually finished her off so I want to know early doors of any kidney or liver problems. It's clever litter.
 
Last edited:
...I don't even want to try and figure out what two ravenous Labradores cost in food. im sure i dont want to know, but as you said Cuffs, worth every cent.
I've donated dried food and treats they don't like back to the shelter we got them from and took some chocolates and biscuits in when we took them in for their last jabs last week to say thanks for them looking after them so nicely. I agree with the initial outlay being $150 per kitten so hopefully people think about what their care costs before just jumping into it willy nilly. Jabs before last one of the carers was telling us about finding 6 puppies in a Home Depot dumpster...I understand why they had to neuter them before we took them home.
 
I don't have pets but my friends with pet says the day to day cost are expected and aren't really cause for concern what really fuck with owners are the surprise medical bills.
 
I don't have pets but my friends with pet says the day to day cost are expected and aren't really cause for concern what really fuck with owners are the surprise medical bills.
Yeah, I'll sort out insurance this week. We have to travel 2 hours to get them registered which is going to be a nightmare when they go bananas during a 7 minute journey back and forth to the shelter for their jabs. Poor little buggers...they're fine as soon as the car isn't moving and even purr after the jabs. They just can't handle the movement.
 
For 2 dogs I spend roughly $270/month
2 bags of food- $120
Wellness plan- $90(45 each)
Flea/tick/HW prevention- $60(30 each)
That's roughly $9/day
How the F are kittens costing almost double that?



Edit, that number goes up if I factored in the $5k surgery for my Lassie dogs leg...
- Owning cats costs most expensive here in Brasil. Quality cat food is more expensive. So does any visit at the pet!
 
If I break it all down it costs me around 6 bucks a day for food and litter for 4 cats. 225 every 7 weeks for wet food from chewy, a bag of blue buffalo lasts about 3-4 weeks and litter 6 bucks for 15 lb bags. My vet otoh, good vet, thorough but I end up paying a minimum of 250-300 just for any routine walk in the door treatment or checkup. Hard to find good vets that won't milk the fuck out of you. Owning cats is cheap as far as everyday cost but they inevitably get heart disease, cancer, kidney disease or whatever else. Then it becomes quite expensive. Cost me over 2 grand at an emergency clinic to treat my Maine Coon just to have to put him down. And 2 grand can be the low end of treatment when they get sick. They are worth it though.
 
Just spent $600 at the vets yesterday. In the past 5 years probably spent thousands and thousands there, it’s fucking insane. Not having great luck.

But all other costs aren’t too bad right now. Weekly greens for my bunny, high protein kibble for my cat. She’s not on the best food but not the worst either. Then there’s bun pellets and hay and treats and toys.
 
1 Dog, she is criminally underpaid. iirc her heartgard/Advantix is about $100 annually each. She eats a 44lb bag of Pedigree every 5-6 weeks depending on how much she supplements her diet with bunnies, birds, and voles. Even adding in toys, treats, and pup cups it's probably under $3 a day.
 
Veterinarian costs have gotten so high. Veterinary education has just gone crazy as the standard of care has been raised to rival that of humans. As the older vets who paid much less for their education retire, the new vets are saddled with huge college loan costs that they have to try to cover. The cost has actually made things worse for pets because many can't afford to take their pets to a veterinarian. Meds for pets can cost more than the same medication for human use. W used to be able to purchase all of the vaccines at farm supply stores. Now they can only be sold at veterinary clinics. Part of this is because of the certification from a vet for being vaccinated for rabies to be able to license your pets. I'm sure there could be some vet tech degree that would allow someone to inject and document the process without a DVM degree. The individual veterinary clinics are buying medications in small quantities. Surely something could be set up to allow them to purchase through entities that purchase in large enough quantities to get substantial discounts.

For instance, I had a drug prescribed to me that cost me $33 out of pocket with supplemental insurance coverage for a 90 day supply at Walgreens. When I dropped the supplemental coverage Walgreens said it would cost $230 but wouldn't sell it to me for reasons that they couldn't seem to explain. I transferred the prescription to Amazon Pharmacy and purchased the same 90 day supply of the same drug for $13, delivered to my house.

Then there are the businesses that sell people special foods for pets. Many of these foods have been lab tested and found not to contain what the labels say that they do. Many pets lived long and happy lives on cheap foods long before the special foods started being sold. I remember when Purina was the high priced dog food.
 
