They're worth every cent but I've worked out that our kittens are costing roughly $16 a day with food, cat milk and Pretty Litter. We won't skimp on anything for them and aren't in a financial struggle where it's a problem but I understand now why Ridgecrest's animal shelters are so full being it isn't a particularly affluent area. I imagine puppy food is more costly.
I had a rabbit about 28 years ago but these are the first pets since then...is it the same for everyone or do I just have fussy foodie kittens?
