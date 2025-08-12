chill doggie
Mainstream media tried to smear these findings by conflating misleading information to create and disseminate fake news of all of these specimens being “dolls” or “alpaca bones.”
But this documentary presenter is an excellent researcher and journalist, quite well-versed in science, and he just dropped an excellent look into the evidence that is recognized by leading forensic experts as being indicative of possibly real living organisms.
(Experts such as Dr. John McDowell the past president of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, past president of American Society of Forensic Odontology, past chair of the Forensic Sciences Foundation, and just won the 2024 Gradwohl Medallion the highest honor of the (AAFS.)
