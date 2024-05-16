International Peru Classifies Transgenderism and Intersexism As Mental Illness

Looks like the push back has started in other parts of the world.
The Peruvian government has officially categorised trans and intersex people as “mentally ill”.

The health ministry said the decree was the only way Peru’s public health services could “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health”.

The move has prompted a fierce backlash in a society where gender and LGBT rights have been under sustained assault in recent years and where there are high levels of homophobic, transphobic and gender violence.

In one recent move, lawmakers banned references to gender equality from school textbooks. That has had a devastating effect on classes intended to prevent domestic assault and femicides.
www.telegraph.co.uk

Peru officially classifies trans people as ‘mentally ill’

Move has provoked outrage in a society where gender and LGBT rights have been under sustained assault in recent years
Just for context, the only reason they did this was to get people to talk about anything else other that the recent scandals about the President's jewelry.
 
When will trannies cease being so important to right wing men? A question for the ages...
 
andnowweknow said:
When will trannies cease being so important to right wing men? A question for the ages...
When they fuck off.

It literally is a mental illness - thinking you're trapped in the wrong body is a mental illness. Mutilating yourself to resemble something vaguely like the opposite sex to fight your demons, is a mental illness.

Trannies are no different to someone with multiple personality disorder, and that is classed as severe mental illness.
 
