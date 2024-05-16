The Peruvian government has officially categorised trans and intersex people as “mentally ill”.



The health ministry said the decree was the only way Peru’s public health services could “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health”.



The move has prompted a fierce backlash in a society where gender and LGBT rights have been under sustained assault in recent years and where there are high levels of homophobic, transphobic and gender violence.



In one recent move, lawmakers banned references to gender equality from school textbooks. That has had a devastating effect on classes intended to prevent domestic assault and femicides.