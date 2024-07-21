Perry didnt look right

Copper Burner
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2023
- Messages
- 1,970
- Reaction score
- 2,699
It's as if Perry ate or drank something that cut his ability in half.
The fighter that flattened h20 said he felt like he couldn't get his legs under him the entire fight.
There's something weird going on with these Jake Paul fight cards.
The fighter that flattened h20 said he felt like he couldn't get his legs under him the entire fight.
There's something weird going on with these Jake Paul fight cards.