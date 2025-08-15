  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Period sex. Yay or nay?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
32,297
Reaction score
46,908
When I was a thirsty young lad it didn't bother me at all.

Some chicks even complimented me on it, like their last bf wouldn't do it so they really loved the fact that I was good with it.

But as I got older and sex was no longer a scarcity, I somehow got pickier, and now prefer to have sex the other 3 weeks of the month instead.

What say you, sherdog?
 
At least, I'm sure I'm not gonna get her pregnant.

so, yah.
 
I’m fine with it. If it’s high tide I might hold off, but generally fine.
 
I'll choose the 1800s as the period.
brothel-1800s-s.webp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,885
Messages
57,688,507
Members
175,808
Latest member
Banana&Coffee

Share this page

Back
Top