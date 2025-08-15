Period sex. Yay or nay?

Fedorgasm
When I was a thirsty young lad it didn't bother me at all.
Some chicks even complimented me on it, like their last bf wouldn't do it so they really loved the fact that I was good with it.
But as I got older and sex was no longer a scarcity, I somehow got pickier, and now prefer to have sex the other 3 weeks of the month instead.
What say you, sherdog?
