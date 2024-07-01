Periera's knock out punch against Hill was something else





Timestamped. Click to open and watch on youtube... it looks better there.



Look at this point of impact. Hill's head literally shakes back and forth and eyes roll back into his head in mid air. Disgusting power. I've never seen a head rattle back and forth as quick as Hill's did or seen someone's eyes roll back in mid air.



If this was any other fighter besides Hill they would have been completely unconscious and not moving after that first punch.