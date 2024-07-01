  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Periera's knock out punch against Hill was something else

Timestamped. Click to open and watch on youtube... it looks better there.

Look at this point of impact. Hill's head literally shakes back and forth and eyes roll back into his head in mid air. Disgusting power. I've never seen a head rattle back and forth as quick as Hill's did or seen someone's eyes roll back in mid air.

If this was any other fighter besides Hill they would have been completely unconscious and not moving after that first punch.
 
Alex is nasty and fights often thats why his popularity is growing at a rapid pace. If other champs step up more often UFC he wouldn't be all the talks.

Hill almost did the stanky leg falling back
The fucking head rattle gets me everytime.


How can people hate alex. Dudes everything we've wanted.
 
the fact hes getting better every fight is scary
 
