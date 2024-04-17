periera would dislocate jon jones mouth!

Davidjacksonjones said:
I have to kindly disagree. If Jan could take down and control Pereira for a bit, imagine what Jones could do
Saint Jones would ragdoll him in a safe manner, to allow him to fight another day

In all seriousness,Jones would fuck him up with his grappling. Jon is WAY too rounded
 
Jan's style isn't the same as Jones' though. Jan sort of just brutes his way through things, eating shots that Jon isn't willing to.
Jones of 2015 makes it look easy. The one who plodded slowly at Gane, I have less confidence in.
 
I would love to see these two fight. I think Jones makes it look really easy. even though Poatan is undefeated against J named fighters.
 
Jones in his prime wipes the floor with Alex. I think his style is exactly that to beat Alex. He strikes from weird angles opening up for the takedown.

But Jones today may not be able to do that.
 
Dude, Jones v Gane lasted 2 minutes total. Gane has shown to be, at the very least, as nimble on his feet as Pereira. Jones' win over Gane doesn't really show any negatives on how he'd handle Alex.
 
