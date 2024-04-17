periera would dislocate jon jones mouth!

I have to kindly disagree. If Jan could take down and control Pereira for a bit, imagine what Jones could do
Saint Jones would hospitalize him, then go to Church and pray for him for a speedy recoverySaint Jones would ragdoll him in a safe manner, to allow him to fight another day
In all seriousness,Jones would fuck him up
Jan's style isn't the same as Jones' though. Jan sort of just brutes his way through things, eating shots that Jon isn't willing to.
Dude, Jones v Gane lasted 2 minutes total. Gane has shown to be, at the very least, as nimble on his feet as Pereira. Jones' win over Gane doesn't really show any negatives on how he'd handle Alex.
Jones of 2015 makes it look easy. The one who plodded slowly at Gane, I have less confidence in.