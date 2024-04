MetaIIica said: Periera landed 1 punch the entire first round, and only landed punches during the finishing segment of the 2nd round, Periera mainly hit Jiri with leg kicks. If Jiri can pressure Periera while avoiding leg kicks it could be a very interesting rematch Click to expand...

Alex is on his back Someone checks a kick so effectively Alex can no longer throw them.

I think there are only two ways Alex does not land those kicks:Alex can hit those kicks in close and at distance. He is just that good.Just coming forward at Alex is suicide unless it ends in a takedown or dominant clinch. It's unlikely that Jiri is going to change his gameplan to do either.Jiri gonna Jiri and will be plenty dangerous,,, But I expect Alex to handle that because his game is evolving even at his age.