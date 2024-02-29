Maybe this isn't the best place to do historical research, but I'll give it a try anyway. A lot of you guys are smart, right? And some of you are probably actually from Italy; so maybe a good place after all!



I listen to a lot of audiobooks on a range of topics. (I pretty much compel Audible to let me "return" audiobooks periodically due to being such a good customer.) Well one of the topics I like hearing about is Ancient Rome . I like to come at them from various angles: conquests, interactions with barbarians, interactions with religious groups, Romanization of the provinces, etc. And oh, did I mention CONQUESTS?



Another topic I'm interested in is World War II , including the interwar period. And, as everybody knows, Italy played a significant role in that war. Not a terribly distinguished role, mind you, but a significant one nonetheless. [History buffs might be guessing where I'm headed.]



Now, it may be my imagination, but I do believe the Roman Republic-Empire originated in Italy. And indeed, Rome is still there to this day! Well, by the application of GeographyMath™ we can deduce that



Romans = Italians



Okay, now finally I present my question:



Why the hell are Italians so unlike their old selves, the Romans ?



The Romans were practically the definition of disciplined power with the destiny to conquer. But present day Italians don't appear to have that quality. Obviously their World War II endeavor for empire was a fiasco. So, why are they so different?



Are they truly ethnically identical as I have imagined? Or could it be something as bland as that they burnt themselves out during their Roman run?



What say, Shermanos?