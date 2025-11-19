Perfect Time To Make 165(Super Lightweight) & Move Welterweight To 175

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
9,878
Reaction score
18,020
Islam vs Ilia for the Inaugural Super-Lightweight(165 lbs) Title, winner is the first 3-Division Champion. All the history, stakes, and bad blood would make for a perfect Whitehouse Headliner.

-Morales vs Shavkat for vacant WW(now 175 lbs) title in FEB, Garry/Belal winner gets next.

-Paddy vs Gaethje for vacant 155-lb Title, Arman/Hooker winner gets next.

WME management should force Dana's Hand on this one.
 
Hardcore fans have been saying it for years. The main argument against is that it would weaken the division, but if 155 and 170 were to cut 1/3rd of their division for 165, they would still be bigger than almost every other division. These divisions have gotten log jammed many times dating back to the early 2000s, and that was when they had less fighters.

The jump from 155 to 170 is the biggest size and weight gap in the sport.
 
The athletic commissions already have it figured out.

Weight classUpper weight limit
Strawweight115 lb (52.2 kg)
Flyweight125 lb (56.7 kg)
Bantamweight135 lb (61.2 kg)
Featherweight145 lb (65.8 kg)
Lightweight155 lb (70.3 kg)
Super lightweight165 lb (74.8 kg)
Welterweight170 lb (77.1 kg)
Super welterweight175 lb (79.4 kg)
Middleweight185 lb (83.9 kg)
Super middleweight195 lb (88.5 kg)
Light heavyweight205 lb (93.0 kg)
Cruiserweight225 lb (102.1 kg)
Heavyweight265 lb (120.2 kg)

Ufc and their fans just have to accept it

And don't quote me talking about star power
 
It makes sense.
125
135
145
155
now add 165
then 175 the 185
but to go from 185 to 205 is big, why not add another in there like 195 and move 205 to 210?
 
SuperNerd said:
The athletic commissions already have it figured out.

Weight classUpper weight limit
Strawweight115 lb (52.2 kg)
Flyweight125 lb (56.7 kg)
Bantamweight135 lb (61.2 kg)
Featherweight145 lb (65.8 kg)
Lightweight155 lb (70.3 kg)
Super lightweight165 lb (74.8 kg)
Welterweight170 lb (77.1 kg)
Super welterweight175 lb (79.4 kg)
Middleweight185 lb (83.9 kg)
Super middleweight195 lb (88.5 kg)
Light heavyweight205 lb (93.0 kg)
Cruiserweight225 lb (102.1 kg)
Heavyweight265 lb (120.2 kg)

Ufc and their fans just have to accept it

And don't quote me talking about star power
Click to expand...
HW shouldn't have limits, bring in giants at 400 pounds
 
So you want more divisions to further water down an already watered-down product?

No thanks.
 
They can barely consistently book the divisions they have now. How long has 155 had 4 guys in title contention with 3 of them still having nothing signed on officially?

HW, LHW, WBW and lately even a shark tank like LW are either in lineal limbo, log jammed or on life support.

As a fan, yes obviously. Should have happened already.
But as a realist?
I think they need to get a grip on the stalled out/dead divisions they already have
 
Been calling this for years. LW is too log jammed and has too many extreme weight cutters. Plus WW has plenty of guys who are undersized, 165 is needed while WW 175 would be much better for the fighters who already have cage weight in the 190s.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
HW shouldn't have limits, bring in giants at 400 pounds
Click to expand...
Haanji buddy let them bang!

giphy.gif
 
I swear you made this thread a couple days ago.

But yeah it was always a good idea, not just today.
 
might as well go full boxing already. motherfuckers acting like they want to fight each other when they don't, long stalls, holding belts hostage etc., we already 90% there. might as well water down the weak ass divisions even more just to cater to divas...
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
but to go from 185 to 205 is big, why not add another in there like 195 and move 205 to 210?
Click to expand...

... lack of roster depth in the upper weight divisions.

170 has double the fighters that 205 has under contract.

Talented athletes the size of 205/265 do not enter MMA as a first option because the pay is atrocious.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
Brock Lesnar, Bob Sapp, and the myriad of other giant roided motherfuckers would like a word with you
Click to expand...

Bob Sapp ? Seriously that's your example. Please take that back.

Brock was fine cutting to 265. It avoided him to blow up to crazy weights.

I'm sorry I've seen Hong Man Choi and Jan The Giant fight back in the day, it's not pretty, it's not entertaining.

Historically the best HWs weighted between 230 and 255, not more not less, with the exception of outliers like Ngannou or Couture. The 265 limit is damn fine
 
Once a month at least, someone thinks they have this brilliant solution.

The UFC needs less divisions, not more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
The Perfect Main Event(Co-main & Feature) For The Whitehouse
Replies
16
Views
228
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy
fries in the bag
Unofficial Welterweight Rankings (post UFC 322)
Replies
2
Views
324
fries in the bag
fries in the bag
P
Fights to make at WW
Replies
3
Views
186
Adamant
Adamant
S
Is 2026 the best time to split 170 into 165 & 175 divisions?
2
Replies
29
Views
496
don't ask
don't ask
methrogenn
Matchups to make in the Welterweight Division
Replies
5
Views
230
swarrrm
swarrrm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,001
Messages
58,475,874
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top