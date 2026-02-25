DISCLAIMER: this thread might contain spoilers for random series and films.



Music and film go hand in hand and sometimes, film directors use music to amplify a scene in such a great way that it seems like the song was written for that scene, even though this is often not the case. Which perfect marriages between songs and films/series have made an impression on you?



I'll start:



Peaky Blinders (series finale) x The Smile - Pana-vision



This is the perfect eerie backdrop to one of the most impressive plot twists I've seen in a series.



Donnie Darko (2000) x Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels



I remember watching this movie years ago baked out of my mind and seeing this scene. Without being able to pinpoint what it is exactly that I felt was very moving, I'm definitely including it here.



Looking forward to your contributions. Try to keep it as spoiler-free as possible!