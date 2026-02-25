Television Perfect marriages between songs and series/film scenes

DISCLAIMER: this thread might contain spoilers for random series and films.

Music and film go hand in hand and sometimes, film directors use music to amplify a scene in such a great way that it seems like the song was written for that scene, even though this is often not the case. Which perfect marriages between songs and films/series have made an impression on you?

I'll start:

Peaky Blinders (series finale) x The Smile - Pana-vision

This is the perfect eerie backdrop to one of the most impressive plot twists I've seen in a series.

Donnie Darko (2000) x Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels

I remember watching this movie years ago baked out of my mind and seeing this scene. Without being able to pinpoint what it is exactly that I felt was very moving, I'm definitely including it here.

Looking forward to your contributions. Try to keep it as spoiler-free as possible!
 
Requiem for a dream. The entire movie with the entire soundtrack.
 
You wouldn't think a song about heroin would fit so perfectly, given the context of the story, but Guy Ritchie made a masterful choice in using "Golden Brown" by The Stranglers here:
 
