Pereira's Itinerary (if I were his Manager)

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Platinum Member
- Joined
Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 3,450
- Reaction score
- 7,192
With Pereira's size, and his ability to fight at the Championship level in two divisions — but also faced with the oncoming reality of his aging — this is how I would manage him were I his manager:
- Drop-down to 185, and annihilate Dricus Du Dlessis to regain the MW crown, for USC 300, then move back up;
- Schedule a fight three months later to face Ankalaev at LHW, annihilating his legs early, recovering from the ground attacks, and keeping the dude on the outside — reinforcing yourself as the undisputed LHW Champion by KOing Magomed in the later rounds;
- Face Jamahal Hill three months later, school his ass, finishing him in the later rounds, leaving no doubt who the LHW Champion is;
- Then challenge Israel Adesanya to a rubber-match @ LHW, giving Izzy the opportunity for a second title, and Alex the opportunity to erase all doubt;
- After KOing Izzy, for the third time, and beating him 4-1 overall, then challenge Khamzat Chimaev (if the Chechen still has a winning record in 1.5 - 2 years from now);
- After flatlining the tiring, tiny Chechen, Pereira should then move-up and challenge the current Heavyweight Champion, which fight he would likely lose, to be real, but it would be spectacular if he won. Dubious about this last one; however, all of the above fights are winnable.
Last edited: