Pereira's Itinerary (if I were his Manager)

With Pereira's size, and his ability to fight at the Championship level in two divisions — but also faced with the oncoming reality of his aging — this is how I would manage him were I his manager:
  1. Drop-down to 185, and annihilate Dricus Du Dlessis to regain the MW crown, for USC 300, then move back up;
  2. Schedule a fight three months later to face Ankalaev at LHW, annihilating his legs early, recovering from the ground attacks, and keeping the dude on the outside — reinforcing yourself as the undisputed LHW Champion by KOing Magomed in the later rounds;
  3. Face Jamahal Hill three months later, school his ass, finishing him in the later rounds, leaving no doubt who the LHW Champion is;
  4. Then challenge Israel Adesanya to a rubber-match @ LHW, giving Izzy the opportunity for a second title, and Alex the opportunity to erase all doubt;
  5. After KOing Izzy, for the third time, and beating him 4-1 overall, then challenge Khamzat Chimaev (if the Chechen still has a winning record in 1.5 - 2 years from now);
  6. After flatlining the tiring, tiny Chechen, Pereira should then move-up and challenge the current Heavyweight Champion, which fight he would likely lose, to be real, but it would be spectacular if he won. Dubious about this last one; however, all of the above fights are winnable.
Thoughts?
 
I'd like to see that happen and he'd be wise to do so. he'd be the first person to move down a weight class and win a title I think. I also think that dricus vs Alex is not a forgone conclusion. I believe that would be a very fun and entertaining fight.
 
JoeRowe said:
Why stop there? At that point he's such a big star they let him box Usyk for all 4 titles & he knocks out Usyk.
In an MMA fight, he beat Uzyk.

I get the derision, the above looks like a lot, but Pereira fought 3x last year, 4x the year before, winning all but one (where he was ahead when he lost).

It is not unrealistic to think he has 6 fights left in him, 3-4 this year, 2-3 next year.

All of the above fights are realistically winnable, except perhaps the HW goal.

But it would still be an exciting Swan Dive fight, for a dual-division Champion, across 2 platforms, going for his 3rd division in the UFC.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Ummm Whats USC 300? University of South Carolina making a spartan movie or something????? why would they have an MMA fight in it?
 
IronGolem007 said:
I can dig that schedule and i know he is man enough to want those fights too.


The last fight ideally would be against jon jones

He could retire after that with one of the best careers, especially if he wins by all ko's
 
IronGolem007 said:
Nice idea but those timeframes won't work

Poatan will need more time to adjust weight, especially the cut down to 185 (maybe no longer feasible) and then building back up to 205 then HW


Replace "3 months" with "6 months" and it might work...
 
I don't think his chin is good enough to do half this list. He's been wobbled in most of his fights. I like Alex a lot but he's gotten very lucky with matchups. He's been given more opportunity without having to earn it even more than Conor.

I'm betting Hill beats him and makes it look easy.
 
The Big Babou said:
Nice idea but those timeframes won't work

Poatan will need more time to adjust weight, especially the cut down to 185 (maybe no longer feasible) and then building back up to 205 then HW


Replace "3 months" with "6 months" and it might work...
He's already been fighting every 3 months, 4 months, winning every time.
 
Cool theory but last we saw Alex at MW he was death in the cage.

Fight khazmat? Lol he ran to LHW the day khamzat announced he’s a MW now lol
 
