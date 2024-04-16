Pereiras "blackbelt"

J

J'Ghasta

Giving him a blackbelt for a left hook knockout completely discredits Texiera MMA, Plinio Cruz his trainer, and Glover himself for tying it around his waist imo. They just told the world they're handing out belts like toys in happy meals. Such a bad look.

As you can see, that was indeed a BJJ blackbelt he was awarded. Not a kickboxing blackbelt.


>>>https://www.instagram.com/pliniocruzmma/p/C5vBIFJu87N/


Surprised this hasnt caused more controversy. What say you.
 
