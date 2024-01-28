PEREIRA x ADESANYA II (Alex' best performance, blown by his impetuance)

Of all of Alex Pereira's efforts, this was by far his best — in terms of punch dance, strike thrown, percentages landed:This would likely have been Alex' signature victory, had he not rushed into Izzy too soon, before he was sufficiently fatigued and damaged.As it was, Izzy "slayed his Dragon," and deserves full credit for the most important win of his career.That said, with the benefit of hindsight, I doubt he could ever do that again.I think Israel Adesanya is slipping (losing speed and trajectory), while Alex Pereira is coming into his own.I also believe Izzy knows this, which is why he is fading out of the spotlight (lacking confidence), while Alex is surging to the forefront and total dominance in their respective divisions.