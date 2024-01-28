PEREIRA x ADESANYA II (Alex' best performance, blown by his impetuance)

Of all of Alex Pereira's efforts, this was by far his best — in terms of punch dance, strike thrown, percentages landed:

stats2.JPG

This would likely have been Alex' signature victory, had he not rushed into Izzy too soon, before he was sufficiently fatigued and damaged.

As it was, Izzy "slayed his Dragon," and deserves full credit for the most important win of his career.

That said, with the benefit of hindsight, I doubt he could ever do that again.

I think Israel Adesanya is slipping (losing speed and trajectory), while Alex Pereira is coming into his own.

I also believe Izzy knows this, which is why he is fading out of the spotlight (lacking confidence), while Alex is surging to the forefront and total dominance in their respective divisions.
 
That's just what he does when he smells the kill, he becomes a bit reckless. Izzy knew that, so he played it up a bit when Alex was really putting on the heat and Alex fell for it. Izzy played him brilliantly. Still, Alex was doing very well overall.
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
Izzy said the only way he could ever rematch Poatan was if he won the 205 strap, but of course he just said it because he never thought he would actually win it!

Now... crickets
It is a fact Izzy does not want the smoke of Periera at 205. Izzy might be an absolute knob, but he's an intelligent fighter that understands that the extra 20lbs of weight Periera cut affected his chin (only time Alex has ever been KO'd) is the reason he sparked him.
 
Izzy's landed the same punch on him every time they've fought, and they got worse each fight. First fight he rocked him but they kept fighting, 2nd fight they gave him a weird standing 8 count to recover, the first MMA fight he was saved by the bell, and the last one finally finished the job.
 
nostradumbass said:
Izzy's landed the same punch on him every time they've fought, and they got worse each fight. First fight he rocked him but they kept fighting, 2nd fight they gave him a weird standing 8 count to recover, the first MMA fight he was saved by the bell, and the last one finally finished the job.
17 second "standing 8 count"

Izzy has always been better, just been weird luck or circumstance that let Alex win every time - except the last of course when there was no luck or circumstance

As many combat sports records as Alex may set, theres one on his record thats truly his

Hes the only guy in combats sports history to have 3 wins over someone... but still be the underdog for the 4th fight.
 
I have to admit, as a Pereira fan, that I was happy Izzy got that one back. Great fighters, bith of them. Mocking the kid afterwards was low, but what can you do. Izzy pulled a crazy upset in a fight he was losing, just like Alex did in their previous match he was losing. In a string of boring Izzy title defenses, we got two fights for the history books.
 
1684417162493.gif
 
Brigfa2 said:
Normally it's the other way around, Izzy dominates him then get's ko'd.
So Alex fans saying ''Alex was dominating him before getting ko'd, he was lucky'' bullshit makes no sense.
sherdoggers hate objective fact, hence few of them will acknowledge this
 
World eater said:
I have to admit, as a Pereira fan, that I was happy Izzy got that one back. Great fighters, bith of them. Mocking the kid afterwards was low, but what can you do. Izzy pulled a crazy upset in a fight he was losing, just like Alex did in their previous match he was losing. In a string of boring Izzy title defenses, we got two fights for the history books.
crazy upset? Izzy was the betting favourite by quite a margin. This is fact, look it up.

I literally just posted about how sherdoggers hate objective fact and love to twist the narrative to their delusions. I scroll up a bit and here you are.
 
Brigfa2 said:
Normally it's the other way around, Izzy dominates him then get's ko'd.
So Alex fans saying ''Alex was dominating him before getting ko'd, he was lucky'' bullshit makes no sense.
Izzy wasn't "dominating" Alex in the first fight. He was doing enough to win on the cards, but comparing what Izzy was doing to Alex to what Alex was doing to Izzy in the rematch is a false equivalency.
 
simpforelon said:
crazy upset? Izzy was the betting favourite by quite a margin. This is fact, look it up.

I literally just posted about how sherdoggers hate objective fact and love to twist the narrative to their delusions. I scroll up a bit and here you are.
Izzy was the betting favourite in both their fights. I was talking about the course of the fight and Izzy was looking bad until the ko. It was an awesome ko (and yes, I know he drilled it in practice, but we didn’t know it until after the fight).
 
