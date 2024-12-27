Pereira would KO Jones Stiff

Poatan
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2021
- Messages
- 565
- Reaction score
- 1,130
Theres levels in this game and Jon was never good striker and now hes too old to take down people. Pereira would keep fight standing and punish Jon untiöö hes uncosciious. Even against prime Jon i think Alex beats him hes just so damn good.
Jon is running from Aspinall and Pereira is just as bad if not worse match up for him. Jon has no place to hide
Jon is running from Aspinall and Pereira is just as bad if not worse match up for him. Jon has no place to hide