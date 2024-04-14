Pereira worked in a tire shop, Ngannou in a mine, Matt Hughes in a farm

Manual labor gives you crazy functional power for martial arts.















In the movie Cinderella Man, based on the real life HW champ Jim Braddock, Jim injured his right hand in a fight, then worked in the docks during the depression with his left hand. When he made his comeback he had crazy power in his left hook which he didn't previously have.



I have heard Manny Pacquiao used to work construction when he went to Manila to begin his professional career.