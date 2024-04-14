Pereira worked in a tire shop, Ngannou in a mine, Matt Hughes in a farm

Manual labor gives you crazy functional power for martial arts.







In the movie Cinderella Man, based on the real life HW champ Jim Braddock, Jim injured his right hand in a fight, then worked in the docks during the depression with his left hand. When he made his comeback he had crazy power in his left hook which he didn't previously have.

I have heard Manny Pacquiao used to work construction when he went to Manila to begin his professional career.
 
yeah ...years of manual labor can give you a strong foundation. I used to be one of the strongest guys in high school because of it, even though I was skinny as heck I used to help my dad in his repair shop
 
Alex hitting those tires like he’s going for the kill. I’m sure all that labor hitting those gave him strength in those hands
 
Conor was a plumber

Super-Mario-Bros-Movie-Success-Is-Impossible-To-Replicate-Culture-2530_T2_00041.jpg
 
Fedor and his brother used to do practically the same thing as Alex is doing in the video except he'd hit the rubber part and it was just an exercise he'd do. George Foreman also believed chopping wood built punching power and it's a very similar movement to the hammering Pereira is doing.
main-qimg-1e32cdc72c8c4f02e13842f9f368017c-lq
Fedor-Sledge.jpg
 
Physical work makes you stronger you say, wow that's you just changed they history everything we know about the world now even for me it is clear now. Thank you 🙏
 
