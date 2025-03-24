Pereira won't catch a sambo champion wrestling/grappling in 4 years, but neither do Ank a 20ish KB all time.

What I (apparently) fail to say is that Alex stuffed all 12 Ank's TDs. Sure, Ank could've had an off wrestling night, it's plausible, who knows.



Thing is: this base was covered just fine.

But all Pereira could try to accomplish was negate to the maximum extent the much superior skill of Ankalaev .

He couldn't outwrestle or outgrapple him, ever.



But, on the other hand, Ank outstriked or at least matched him standing .

Ank's hands looked significantly faster, Alex seemed to struggle with pressure and didn't find any openings.

Yes, Alex is 38 but as you know hand speed has more to do with timing than actual quickness.

Feints, hand fighting, southpaw stance...



There's nothing Ank could bring to the cage that should've left a -at the very least- top 25 KB ever clueless.

That looked like a guy spending 2-3 months without any serious sparring to me .