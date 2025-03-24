  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Pereira won't catch a sambo champion wrestling/grappling in 4 years, but neither do Ank a 20ish KB all time.

What I (apparently) fail to say is that Alex stuffed all 12 Ank's TDs. Sure, Ank could've had an off wrestling night, it's plausible, who knows.

Thing is: this base was covered just fine.
But all Pereira could try to accomplish was negate to the maximum extent the much superior skill of Ankalaev.
He couldn't outwrestle or outgrapple him, ever.

But, on the other hand, Ank outstriked or at least matched him standing.
Ank's hands looked significantly faster, Alex seemed to struggle with pressure and didn't find any openings.
Yes, Alex is 38 but as you know hand speed has more to do with timing than actual quickness.
Feints, hand fighting, southpaw stance...

There's nothing Ank could bring to the cage that should've left a -at the very least- top 25 KB ever clueless.
That looked like a guy spending 2-3 months without any serious sparring to me.
 
I've read the OP a couple of times and to me what it means is:

Alex negated Anks wrestling, and that's all he did. He negated the offense of his opponent. BUT at the same time he was getting outstruck by someone he shouldn't have gotten outstruck by.

So Alex merely negated/defended Ank's strenght, while Ank surpassed Alex in Alex' strenghts.
 
Yea but it’s a mixed martial arts contest, so the threat of a TD affects how striking exchanges playout. Does this really need to be explained? Or is TS another neckbeard glazer who’s trying to tell us that Ank is a better striker, generally, than AP? If it’s the latter, you're a buffoon.
 
“ Apparently” ?
 
People are overthinking this, Alex has been fighting stylistically favorable matchups up until the Ank fight. He's always had deficiencies in his game that the right fighter was bound to exploit. Ank happens to be that guy. We would've seen that happen eventually if Alex moved up to HW as well.
 
Alex ducked Ank for the longest time. He was being given favorable matchups because as shown in the Jan fight, he starts to freeze up with takedown threats.

Even this time, he was trying to duck where he accepted the fight first in Ramadan thinking Ankalaev will turn it down like he did previously and then someone else will be offered to him. He completely got out-maneuvered when Ank accepted the fight during Ramadan. Even in his Twitter, Poatan was taunting just a couple of months ago that his next fight would be someone else and not Ankalaev.
 
Here folks, I popped the OP into Co-Pilot to convert it to English

Copilot

It sounds like the person is analyzing a fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. Here's a breakdown of their points:

  1. Wrestling Defense: Alex Pereira successfully defended all 12 of Ankalaev's takedown attempts, which is impressive. However, the writer suggests that Ankalaev might have had an off night in wrestling.

  2. Strategy: Pereira's main strategy was to negate Ankalaev's superior wrestling and grappling skills. The writer believes Pereira couldn't outwrestle or outgrapple Ankalaev.

  3. Striking: Ankalaev either outstruck or matched Pereira in striking. Ankalaev's hands appeared faster, and Pereira struggled with pressure and couldn't find openings.

  4. Hand Speed: Despite Pereira being 38, the writer notes that hand speed is more about timing than quickness. They mention techniques like feints, hand fighting, and the southpaw stance.

  5. Preparation: The writer feels that Pereira looked unprepared, as if he hadn't had serious sparring for 2-3 months.
 
