Pereira will fight his fifth fight in 14 months. That's a fight every 3 months on average. Do you consider it as possible exploitation?

Is there such thing as anti-exploitation laws in mma? For example, in normal jobs there are laws that make it illegal to overwork your employees.
 
No one's making him fight and he wouldn't be stripped for turning this fight down on such short notice.
He better be getting PAID.
 
He wants to fight often he is not being forced to

He is the man and UFC knows it. He could have turned down his fight if he wanted. He is their most realible star and I'm sure he is getting well paid to save the day once again
 
The real Neo Samurai (apologies to Jiri)

Pereira is a true champion -

No PEDS charges
No arrests
No alcohol/drug problems
No BS smack talking

All Business All Pereira All the Time
 
Fighters fighting more is a good thing and good for the sport. I love that Alex fights often.
 
No fighters today are just pussies.

Fedor fought 7x in 2003. 5 times in MMA and fought Oleinik bare knuckle full contact sambo that year and also Magomed Magomedov in full contact sambo that year as well.

Mirko fought 8x in 2004.

Barnett fought 7x in 2006.

Igor Vov fought 5x in one night before.

This is nothing new.
 
No fighters today are just pussies.

Fedor fought 7x in 2003. 5 times in MMA and fought Oleinik bare knuckle full contact sambo that year and also Magomed Magomedov in full contact sambo that year as well.

Mirko fought 8x in 2004.

Barnett fought 7x in 2006.

Igor Vov fought 5x in one night before.

This is nothing new.
Alex is an old school dude and always ready to throw down. Worst are the clowns that sit out and complain about being underpaid because they fight once a year
 
Kickboxers fight four times in one weekend and don't care. Pereira is probably excited to get into ring earlier.
 

Do you consider it as possible exploitation?


Some Sherdoggers seem to consider it sexploitation
 
He's about to turn 37 in a few weeks. He's running through his MMA career on fast forward. Let him cook.
 
