Pereira will fight his fifth fight in 14 months. That's a fight every 3 months on average. Do you consider it as possible exploitation?

Alex is an old school dude and always ready to throw down. Worst are the clowns that sit out and complain about being underpaid because they fight once a yearNo fighters today are just pussies.
Fedor fought 7x in 2003. 5 times in MMA and fought Oleinik bare knuckle full contact sambo that year and also Magomed Magomedov in full contact sambo that year as well.
Mirko fought 8x in 2004.
Barnett fought 7x in 2006.
Igor Vov fought 5x in one night before.
This is nothing new.
Alex is an old school dude and always ready to throw down.